Spokane, WA

Evening Hazardous Materials Incident

Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 4 days ago
Tour Commander, 509.625.7100

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 8:14 PM, the Fire Communications Center received a report from a drive-by caller of a vapor cloud emanating from a commercial building at 3613 East Main Avenue (Haskins Steel).

A full alarm of Spokane Fire Department (SFD) Hazardous Material Team resources arrived at the scene quickly. They discovered a reoccurring vapor cloud releasing from the south side of the manufacturing section of the Haskins Steel Plant. Immediate measures were taken to evacuate the immediate area of community members and traffic. Additionally, a shelter-in-place order was implemented to protect nearby businesses and homes while SFD HazMat members developed a plan for identifying and mitigating the leaking product.

After two reconnaissance entries into the structure, firefighters were able to identify the on-site products as pressurized nitrogen and oxygen--both used during the plant's cutting operations. The leak was mitigated with additional entries by firefighters into the building's vapor-filled atmosphere over a two-hour period. In addition, firefighters utilized video technology that connected SFD HazMat Technicians inside the building with plant supervisors away from the incident that were familiar with the distribution system of the hazardous materials.

The incident was mitigated safely without injury, infrastructure damage, or environmental impact.

Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

