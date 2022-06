The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri kicked off Friday in person for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is a fundraiser for the local Children’s Mercy Cancer Center, and is hosted this year by four actors who grew up in the Kansas City area: Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle and David Koechner, according to the Kansas City Star.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO