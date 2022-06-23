ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge SMASHES Serena Williams' ex-coach for 'admitting he CHEATED' after sport announced controversial rule change that angered Nick Kyrgios

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A war of words has erupted on social media between Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge and Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou, after it was announced the ATP Tour would be trialling off-court coaching.

Woodbridge hammered Mouratoglou after the coach tweeted 'Congratulations to the ATP for "legalising" a practice that has been going on at almost every match for decades'.

Under the rule change, players will be allowed to receive instructions from their coaches during matches, with a trial to begin later this year.

Frenchman Mouratoglou, who currently coaches two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep, was at the centre of one of the sport's most infamous off-court coaching scandals when Williams lost to Naomi Osaka at the 2018 US Open final.

His supposed admission of off-court coaching did not sit well with Woodbridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHNIr_0gK1rQOm00
Patrick Mouratoglou (left) is pictured coaching Serena Williams (right) ahead of the 2018 US Open, where the former world No.1 had an infamous clash with the umpire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ddTQ_0gK1rQOm00
Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has slammed Mouratoglou for his tweet

'This is so disappointing to see that such a high profile coach blatantly admits that he has broken the rules of our sport for so long,' he wrote on Twitter.

Mouratoglou fired back almost immediately.

'This is a particularly bad one from you Todd. You have been on tour for a long time. Why do you deny the evidence of the coaching happening every day on the courts? To purposely trying to make me look bad and accusing me. This is disappointing,' he wrote on Twitter.

'And by the way, learn to read. I never wrote that I was doing what you pretend I wrote.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9CMn_0gK1rQOm00
Patrick Mouratoglou (left) watches Serena Williams train during the 2021 Australian Open

That Mouratoglou of all coaches was happy to see the ATP trial off-court coaching for all tour events post-Wimbledon clearly irked Woodbridge.

When Mouratoglou was coaching Williams during the 2018 US Open final, she uncharacteristically imploded after she was hit with a code violation when the chair umpire, Carlos Ramos, ruled Mouratoglou was coaching from the stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mBHW_0gK1rQOm00
Mouratoglou (left) training Williams during the 2021 French Open

She was then handed a game and a point penalty for an ugly meltdown that included smashed rackets and demanding an apology from Ramos - who Williams called a 'liar'.

Her coach admitted the following year he did gesture towards her during that game, but claimed she didn't see it, and wouldn't have gained an advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXuZ0_0gK1rQOm00
Todd Woodbridge (left) wins a 1996 Olympic gold medal with doubles partner Mark Woodforde

After the war of words on social media continued to play out, Woodbridge then dropped his mic and left the stage.

'Well I can honestly say my coaches didn't coach from the stand,' he wrote on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yqoc_0gK1rQOm00
Woodbridge said he'd never been coached from the stands in his playing days

There has been a mixed response to the ATP's off-court coaching trial, with Nick Kyrgios disagreeing with Mouratoglou's belief that it's a good thing.

'Completely disagree. Loses one of the only unique traits that no other sport had,' he wrote on Twitter.

'The player had to figure things out on his own. That was the beauty of it. What happens if [it's] a high-profile player versus a low-ranked player who doesn't have or [can't] afford a coach?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Xfbz_0gK1rQOm00
Aussie Nick Kyrgios is not a fan of the ATP's plan to trial off-court coaching after Wimbledon 

One of Australia's greatest ever wheelchair players, David Hall, isn't a fan of the idea, either.

'The beauty of tennis was that you had to work your opponent out for yourself. One on one battle. This six month off court coaching trial on ATP tour strips it away for no good reason,' he wrote on Twitter.

The ATP have trialled aspects of off-court coaching in recent years, and indicated the trial would be evaluated at the end of the season to see whether it becomes a more permanent arrangement.

ATP Tour statement on off-court coaching trial for the rest of 2022

The trial will permit coaching from designated coach seats during qualifying and main draw matches at ATP Tour events, starting from the week of 11 July 2022.

Various coaching rules have been trialled across the sport in recent years, including on-court coaching and coaching via headsets. The announcement brings alignment for the second half of the season across the ATP Tour, US Open and Hologic WTA Tour, where an off-court coaching trial is already in place.

In addition to ensuring consistency across the sport for the benefit of players and fans, the trial aims to create additional points of intrigue and insight to enhance the fan experience.

The trial will be collectively evaluated at the end of the 2022 season.

Off-court coaching will be permitted under the following conditions:

  • Coaches must sit in the tournament's designated coach seats
  • Coaching (verbal and non-verbal) is allowed only if it does not interrupt play or create any hindrance to the opponent
  • Verbal coaching is permitted only when the player is at the same end of the court
  • Non-verbal coaching (hand signals) is permitted at any time
  • Verbal coaching may consist of a few words and/or short phrases (no conversations are permitted)
  • Coaches may not speak to their player when the player leaves the court for any reason
  • Penalties and fines will still apply for abuse or misuse of the above coaching conditions

Comments / 9

John Zimmer
2d ago

Coaching should not be allowed! The concept that on a tennis court it is you against your opponent! The "mental" make up of a player is part of what it is to be a sportsman or athlete! They've trained and practiced with trainers, sports psychologists, coaches......but during a match it's player vs player and wit against wit! To allow coaching on or off the court during a match will remove a unique important aspect of the tennis game!!

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Outfit Goes Viral: Tennis World Reacts

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard went viral for her outfit on Instagram earlier this week. Bouchard, who's making her way back from injury, is still managing to have some fun off the court. The tennis star shared a photo of her viral outfit on social media earlier this week. Tennis...
TENNIS
The Independent

old - Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 1 schedule including Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both in action on the opening day of Wimbledon tomorrow afternoon as the two stars of the British game highlight a packed schedule of matches in SW19. Raducanu and Murray both issued positive injury updates ahead of the tournament and are ready to go as the Championships return in front of full crowds and without Covid-19 restrictions. Raducanu will be making her Centre Court debut following her stunning US Open triumph last September and her breakthrough run to the fourth round at last year’s tournament, but she faces a tricky opponent and a...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Serena Williams looks on great form as she shows off her backhand and sports black face tape while training ahead of the Wimbledon tournament

Serena Williams looked on great form on Saturday as she showed off her backhand during a training session at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The American tennis ace, 40, also sported black tape on her face as she prepared to take part in the Wimbledon tennis tournament after gaining a wildcard entry in the ladies' singles.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Patrick Mouratoglou
The Spun

Look: Serena Williams' Response To Reporter's Question Goes Viral

Serena Williams is certainly not lacking in confidence. Of course, the legendary tennis star shouldn't be, considering all of her career accomplishments. But ahead of Wimbledon, Williams has made it clear that she's optimistic about her chances. Williams' response to a reporter's question went viral on social media this weekend.
TENNIS
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Paul George Marries Daniela Rajic: "Not The Only Ring He's Getting This Season."

Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Paul George since he joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. A really poor playoff performance against the Denver Nuggets in 2020 earned him ridiculous amounts of slander and insulting nicknames, but things have been looking up ever since. He had an excellent performance in the playoffs in 2021 to redeem himself, but couldn't carry the Clippers to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

NBA Draft Mom Kool Daniels Goes Viral in White Side-Slit Dress & Caged Heels With Son Dyson Daniels in ‘Foil’ Suit

Click here to read the full article. Australian professional basketball player Dyson Daniels recently celebrated being the 8th overall pick during the 2022 NBA Draft, committing to join the New Orleans Pelicans for the upcoming NBA season. The 19-year-old player may have expected to be the center of attention during draft proceedings, but his proud mother’s top-notch style stole a portion of the spotlight during the career-defining night on Thursday. To support her son during the Brooklyn-based NBA Draft event, Kool-Daniels wore a show-stopping sleek white dress with a mid-calf hem. The eye-catching dress included a statement side-slit that featured peplum-like...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Aussie#Grand Slam
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy is our "Harvey Dent" and I feel bad for him, says Max Homa

Four-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa has leapt to the defence of “Harvey Dent” Rory McIlroy, claiming the Northern Irishman is "pushed" into "talking s---" about other players. Homa recently joined the No Laying Up podcast to discuss all things PGA Tour and LIV Golf where he admitted...
GOLF
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Serena Williams Receives Draw For First Round Of Wimbledon

Serena Williams will soon make her much-anticipated return to Wimbledon. Williams, 40, received a wild card invite to the prestigious tournament. She infamously retired, in tears, during a first-round match-up vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich a year ago. Williams hasn't played in a singles match since. However, she's still one of the...
TENNIS
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Colombia live stream, how to watch: Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan back for Concacaf W tune-up games

The U.S. women's national team will square off against Colombia Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. The game is the first of two friendlies set up against the South Americans as the final preparations take place ahead of the Concacaf W Championship in July on Paramount+. The Concacaf W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico, will serve as qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Spun

Serena Williams Reveals Goal For Wimbledon: Tennis World Reacts

After a tearful 2021, 40-year-old Serena Williams is as motivated as ever to capture her 24th major title. The seven-time Wimbledon champ fielded questions on Saturday about her return. When asked what would be a good outcome for her at the tournament, Williams replied like any all-time great would. "You...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Simona Halep admits she is disappointed not to open Centre Court action on day two of Wimbledon... with the honour set to go to world No 1 Iga Swiatek

Simona Halep has admitted her disappointment at not being given the chance to open the Centre Court action on day two. The defending women's champion is traditionally first up on the second day of the Championships, but Ash Barty's retirement left that slot vacant. With Halep having won the title in 2019, the prevailing view was that she should be Barty's replacement, allowing her the chance she missed out on in 2020 due to Covid and last year because of injury.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

439K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy