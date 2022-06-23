5 trades Sixers can make to move Danny Green, No. 23 pick to help now

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of trying to position themselves to make moves in the offseason to put the right pieces around Joel Embiid and James Harden in order to make them legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

In order to clear enough cap space to make the moves they want to make–see P.J. Tucker–they have to make a trade leading up to Thursday’s NBA draft which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST.

The Sixers have been known to have been aggressively shopping veteran Danny Green as well as the No. 23 pick they own in Thursday’s draft. They haven’t made a deal just yet, but with the help of cap specialist Yossi Gozlan, Sixers Wire has come up with five trades to move Green and the pick in order to find immediate help for the Sixers.

Note: In order for any of the following trades to work, any players mentioned with non-guaranteed salaries like Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Isaiah Joe would need to have their salaries guaranteed for these deals to work.

Green, No. 23, Furkan Korkmaz to Rockets for Eric Gordon

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon would be a helpful addition to the Sixers and they reportedly have interest in him. He knows how to play with Harden from their time together in Houston and he shot 41.2% from deep in a bit of a resurgence in the 2021-22 season. He has been in the league for 14 seasons, he has a relationship with Daryl Morey, and this deal works for both teams as the Rockets want to move off Gordon right now anyway. Green will likely be waived while Korkmaz gets a fresh start in a situation that has less pressure in Houston.

Green, No. 23 to Magic for Terrence Ross

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ross is a career 11.2 points per game scorer and as a 10-year veteran, he understands what it takes to have success in this league, and he would be better served on a team in Philadelphia than he would in Orlando. He saved the Magic in a lot of games when they made the playoffs in both 2019 and 2020 as he has a microwave ability off the bench. The No. 23 pick helps the Magic get another young player for their rebuild.

Green, No. 23 pick, Joe to Timberwolves for Malik Beasley

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The on-court issue with Beasley is his defense as he is not great on that end of the floor, but what he can do is bring the team some offensive ability. He averaged 12.1 points and shot 37.7% in the 2021-22 season as he helped the Timberwolves make the playoffs. The Sixers are starved for depth at the wing spots for their bench unit and Beasley would help address those needs. Joe would get a fresh start in Minnesota and be able to develop with less pressure than in Philadelphia.

Green, No. 23 to Trail Blazers for Josh Hart

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A Villanova product, Hart would be a nice addition to this team’s bench. He provides depth on the wings which is something this team needs in a dire way and he is a legitimate two-way player. He shot 37.3% with the Trail Blazers after the trade and he can make plays for others as well. He averaged 14.9 points and 4.1 assists in the 2021-22 season with both the Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland has their eyes on OG Anunoby after acquiring Jerami Grant so Hart could be available for the right deal.

Green, Rui Hachimura, No. 23 to Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon to Wizards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Sixers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Grabbing Caldwell-Pope would be a best-case scenario in a deal for Green. He won a ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and then he averaged 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39% from deep for the Wizards in the 2021-22 season. His ability as a two-way player makes him a starter on the Sixers and playing next to Harden would do wonders for his 3-point percentage as it did for Tobias Harris.

For more Sixers stories and notes