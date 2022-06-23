ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

5 trades Sixers can make to move Danny Green, No. 23 pick to help now

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08U2gq_0gK1qFyE00
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of trying to position themselves to make moves in the offseason to put the right pieces around Joel Embiid and James Harden in order to make them legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

In order to clear enough cap space to make the moves they want to make–see P.J. Tucker–they have to make a trade leading up to Thursday’s NBA draft which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST.

The Sixers have been known to have been aggressively shopping veteran Danny Green as well as the No. 23 pick they own in Thursday’s draft. They haven’t made a deal just yet, but with the help of cap specialist Yossi Gozlan, Sixers Wire has come up with five trades to move Green and the pick in order to find immediate help for the Sixers.

Note: In order for any of the following trades to work, any players mentioned with non-guaranteed salaries like Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Isaiah Joe would need to have their salaries guaranteed for these deals to work.

Green, No. 23, Furkan Korkmaz to Rockets for Eric Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gnOX_0gK1qFyE00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon would be a helpful addition to the Sixers and they reportedly have interest in him. He knows how to play with Harden from their time together in Houston and he shot 41.2% from deep in a bit of a resurgence in the 2021-22 season. He has been in the league for 14 seasons, he has a relationship with Daryl Morey, and this deal works for both teams as the Rockets want to move off Gordon right now anyway. Green will likely be waived while Korkmaz gets a fresh start in a situation that has less pressure in Houston.

Green, No. 23 to Magic for Terrence Ross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Pgij_0gK1qFyE00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ross is a career 11.2 points per game scorer and as a 10-year veteran, he understands what it takes to have success in this league, and he would be better served on a team in Philadelphia than he would in Orlando. He saved the Magic in a lot of games when they made the playoffs in both 2019 and 2020 as he has a microwave ability off the bench. The No. 23 pick helps the Magic get another young player for their rebuild.

Green, No. 23 pick, Joe to Timberwolves for Malik Beasley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3JrR_0gK1qFyE00
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The on-court issue with Beasley is his defense as he is not great on that end of the floor, but what he can do is bring the team some offensive ability. He averaged 12.1 points and shot 37.7% in the 2021-22 season as he helped the Timberwolves make the playoffs. The Sixers are starved for depth at the wing spots for their bench unit and Beasley would help address those needs. Joe would get a fresh start in Minnesota and be able to develop with less pressure than in Philadelphia.

Green, No. 23 to Trail Blazers for Josh Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3U5s_0gK1qFyE00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A Villanova product, Hart would be a nice addition to this team’s bench. He provides depth on the wings which is something this team needs in a dire way and he is a legitimate two-way player. He shot 37.3% with the Trail Blazers after the trade and he can make plays for others as well. He averaged 14.9 points and 4.1 assists in the 2021-22 season with both the Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland has their eyes on OG Anunoby after acquiring Jerami Grant so Hart could be available for the right deal.

Green, Rui Hachimura, No. 23 to Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon to Wizards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Sixers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44p0mV_0gK1qFyE00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Grabbing Caldwell-Pope would be a best-case scenario in a deal for Green. He won a ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and then he averaged 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39% from deep for the Wizards in the 2021-22 season. His ability as a two-way player makes him a starter on the Sixers and playing next to Harden would do wonders for his 3-point percentage as it did for Tobias Harris.

For more Sixers stories and notes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard recruits former NBA MVP to join Blazers

A few members of the Portland Trail Blazers are doing some recruiting via social media. Portland star Damian Lillard and center Jusuf Nuric both shared an edited photo on their social media accounts aimed at Kevin Durant. The photo showed Durant next to Lillard. The image of Durant was edited to put the former NBA MVP in a Blazers jersey as a teammate of Lillard.
PORTLAND, OR
Lakers Daily

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen pens emotional letter to his son following his deal with Lakers

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen offered an emotional tribute after his son was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers. Scotty Pippen Jr. is a guard who played for three years at Vanderbilt University. Despite posting some solid numbers over the course of his collegiate career, he went undrafted, with the Lakers then moving in to pick him up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Villanova, PA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Portland, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Knicks are all in on 1 specific free agent

The New York Knicks got laughed at for their whole-bunch-of-nothing NBA Draft this year, but it turns out there may be some rhyme to their reason. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that rival NBA executives believe the Knicks are “all in” in their pursuit of one particular free agent this offseason — Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Knicks free agency rumors: New York expected to make immediate push for this player

The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to a particular free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks left many baffled on the night of the NBA Draft. They made multiple trades in the first-round, and ended up with zero players. Instead, they have future first-round selections and dumped the contract of Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. This is all reportedly part of a plan to sign a free agent this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Malik Beasley
Yardbarker

Danny Green Sends a Message to Sixers After Getting Traded

When Daryl Morey entered the 2020 NBA Draft as the Philadelphia 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations, one of his first big moves in charge of the Sixers was to get off Al Horford’s contract. Just hours before the big event, the Sixers moved Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Celtics coach Ime Udoka reveals his offseason message for Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a phenomenal 2021-22 NBA season, even though it ended in disappointment with an NBA Finals defeat to the Golden State Warriors. The 24-year-old forward set career highs by averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He was selected to the All-Star Game for the third consecutive season and was voted first team All-NBA for the first time.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2023 UNC target decides to head to G League

The race for prized 2023 five-star recruit Matas Buzelis is officially over and he won’t be taking his talents to college. Instead, the forward has committed to the G League over North Carolina, Kentucky, Wake Forest and Florida State. Buzelis made his decision on Friday, ending his recruitment and now forcing North Carolina to turn their attention to other prospects in the 2023 class. With G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher committed, Hubert Davis and his staff were hoping to land another big five-star recruit to add to the class and that top target was Buzelis. UNC does have some offers out to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Lakers#The Eastern Conference#Sixers Wire#Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stanley Umude, Detroit Pistons agree to Exhibit 10 deal

After the thrill of the NBA Draft settled, one former Razorback signed a free agent deal with an NBA franchise. Stanley Umude, who spent one season at Arkansas following a four-year career at South Dakota, has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons. The deal means that Umude will receive a one-year, league-minimum salary that will count towards the team’s 20-man roster. However, the contract can be altered to become a two-way contract, where Umude would split time between the Pistons and their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. In one season at Arkansas, Umude scored 11.9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and shot 72% from the free-throw stripe in 37 games, making 26 starts. Umude thrived against SEC competition. He scored over 20 points in six games last season, with five of them being against conference foes. His best game of the season came against Georgia on February 2, where he dropped 31 points in 36 minutes of action. Umude joins Jaylin Williams as players from last season’s roster to earn a chance to play at the next level. Williams was drafted 34th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. List Twitter reacts to Oklahoma City drafting two players with the same name
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers to stash draftee Khalifa Diop in Spain for 2022-23 season

Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman on Friday said draft pick Khalifa Diop will not be with the organization next season and will remain in the Spanish League. Diop, who was born in Senegal, was selected with the 39th pick on Thursday after playing last season with Gran Canaria in Spain. He was named the EuroCup Rising Star after averaging 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds on 62.1% shooting from the field in 54 games.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Analysis Network

REPORT: PJ Tucker Expected To Leave Heat For 76ers In Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers remain focused on building around Joel Embiid and James Harden as they seek to achieve their NBA championship aspirations. Tucker decided to decline his $7.4M player option to enter free agency this offseason. Given he is set to be 38 late next May, locking in a long-term deal would be the best way to play out what likely could be the final contract of his NBA career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking down the Lions dead salary cap room for 2022

One sure sign of progress for the Detroit Lions as they enter the second season of the radical franchise rebuild is the dead salary cap the team is carrying into 2022. A year after spending over $67 million on over 30 players no longer in Detroit — both of which led the NFL in 2021 — the Lions are in much better financial shape entering training camp of 2022.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith picks Pistons as the winners of 2022 NBA draft

The 2022 NBA draft on Thursday allowed numerous young men to realize their dreams of playing in the NBA and continuing their basketball careers. With the draft over, now is the time to analyze and figure out who the winner was on a big night in the league. Many teams hit on the right picks and continue to build a core they hope can lead to the franchise’s future success.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers offer up hope for Paul Reed, Charles Bassey to be backup options

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers still have needs to address during this offseason despite acquiring a much-needed backup point guard, De’Anthony Melton. The Sixers still need help on the wings and they need to address the backup center spot. Will they go out in free agency to grab a veteran or will they turn their attention to Paul Reed and Charles Bassey and give them a chance back up Joel Embiid?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC forward Garrison Brooks signs Exhibit 10 contract with Knicks

It was NBA Draft night on Thursday and despite no Tar Heels hearing their names called on draft night, one former UNC basketball player has signed a deal as a free agent. Former Tar Heels forward Garrison Brooks signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the New York Knicks, reported on Friday. 6’10” Garrison Brooks @__garro , who was an All-ACC selection at UNC & finished his college career at Mississippi St., has signed an Exhibit 10 with the New York Knicks. #KnicksTape pic.twitter.com/dcLMEQilVM — 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) June 24, 2022 This will give Brooks a minimum-level salary and the chance to make the official...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy