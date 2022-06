RE: Village of Weston Message on PFAS Drinking Water Sampling. On June 2nd, 2022, The Village of Weston completed an additional round of sampling for Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) at Well 4 in the water system which had previously shown to be impacted by PFAS. This notice is to inform you of the results and the next steps that we will be taking.

