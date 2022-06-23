Big Monster Sushi & Thai

The only thing that got in the way of Jurassic Park was Hurricane Iniki in 1992. It was the last day of filming this epic blockbuster on Kauai when Iniki roared across the island. Since then, Jurassic Park and its sequels have roared across screens world-wide. You can visit some of the filming locations on Kauai and Oahu while you are here. And when you are at the lifeguard station at Hanalei (Pine Trees), the first two homes on the left side facing the mountain belonged to the late author Michael Chricton, who wrote the book that started it all.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO