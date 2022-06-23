ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koloa, HI

Big Monster Sushi & Thai

By Erica Weber
KHON2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Monster Sushi & Thai brings the finest in Thai and Japanese food to Kauai....

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Experience Jurassic Park Hawaii On Kauai and Oahu

The only thing that got in the way of Jurassic Park was Hurricane Iniki in 1992. It was the last day of filming this epic blockbuster on Kauai when Iniki roared across the island. Since then, Jurassic Park and its sequels have roared across screens world-wide. You can visit some of the filming locations on Kauai and Oahu while you are here. And when you are at the lifeguard station at Hanalei (Pine Trees), the first two homes on the left side facing the mountain belonged to the late author Michael Chricton, who wrote the book that started it all.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Multi-lane, night closure of Kuhio Highway on Kauai begins June 27

KAUAI (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is alerting Kauai drivers of a multi-lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56), beginning the week of June 27. The temporary closure of Kuhio Highway between Kuamoo Road and the temporary Kapaa Bypass Road is set to start on Monday, June, 27 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
kauainownews.com

Weekly County Briefing: COVID Case Numbers Continue to Decline

The county’s weekly COVID-19 video briefing Thursday, June 23, featured a special guest. Bradley Pratt, an intern with the mayor’s office who is a senior at Island School, took part in the briefing after being introduced by Mayor Derek Kawakami. Pratt, who runs 5 miles a day, is a member of the school’s track team and a swimmer.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
County
Kauai County, HI
City
Koloa, HI
City
Lihue, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy