Kelly Clarkson does it all.

She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winner, coach on NBC’s popular singing competition show The Voice, host of her own popular daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, songwriter, performer, and much more. Oh, and her regular “Kellyoke” segments on her talk show are a hit, and she just released her first Kellyoke EP.

But beyond her myriad talents as an artist, what might the 40-year-old Texas-born Clarkson have to say about her life, as a human being? What are her thoughts on the ideas of love and friendship? What does she think about her craft and her career?

These are the topics we’ll dive into here today. So, without further ado, let’s explore the 25 best Kelly Clarkson quotes.

1. “God will never give you anything you can’t handle, so don’t stress.”

2. “I’m cute—and God I hate that. Because that’s not cool. I’m like your niece, and nobody wants to date their niece. It’s the chubby cheeks. The whole reason people voted for me on American Idol is because I’m an everyday, normal girl.”

3. “I am just like my mother. She raised me to love and take care of animals, especially the ones that need it the most and so I started Eddie’s Rescue Ranch. We take in animals that need extra care and attention and the animals that get left behind.”

4. “I’ve never been more nervous in my life than singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.”

5. “I love healthy stuff and junk an equal amount. Whatever I’m craving, I go for it. I’m never trying to lose weight—or gain it. I’m just being.”

6. “I would not be a good mother. I mean, I love being an aunt to my niece and nephew. And I used to want to, like, adopt 10 kids—because I had friends who were adopted, and I thought that was the coolest thing, to be chosen. But again, my job is too selfish.”

7. “The hardest thing about being in this business is just being able to be yourself. People act like there’s this one set of rules to follow to be a pop star and I think, ‘Well, you say I’m a pop star, so maybe that’s not true.'”

8. “I put on the Hank Williams and the Patsy Cline and the Rosemary Clooney on vinyl—I’m not trying to be some cool indie-rock person, I just love the way it sounds—and throw on a T-shirt and jeans. In Texas, we practically come out of the womb in jeans.”

9. “My winning is getting to perform. That’s my victory.”

10. “When I went to Los Angeles right after high school, I got some acting jobs, and I never, ever wanted to be an actress! Public speaking and acting make me want to vomit. But I have never been nervous singing. When it comes to public speaking, I stumble on my words, sweat, and pull at my clothes.”

11. “When people talk about my weight, I’m like, ‘You seem to have a problem with it; I don’t.'”

12. “I live on a ranch in Texas and do my own thing. And I don’t care what anyone has to say about it. My joke is that the only people I’m trying to please are myself and my fans, because they’re the ones buying my records. And I have the best, most loyal fan base ever.”

13. “When I’m picking songs for an album I always want a song that I can relate to and that I have experienced. There’s nothing worse than watching an artist try and sell a song that isn’t believable coming from them.”

14. “I’m the perfect amount of guarded. I don’t reveal too much, and I never reveal who the songs are about. They are real life. People get that. I date a lot of musicians and they do the same thing. People that work with me—who I write about too—they get it. It’s my creative outlet, my therapy.”

15. “My friends and family are my support system. They tell me what I need to hear, not what I want to hear and they are there for me in the good and bad times. Without them, I have no idea where I would be and I know that their love for me is what’s keeping my head above the water.”

16. “I’m a hygiene freak. I’m like obsessive-compulsive when it comes to washing your hands.”

17. “I never said I was a ‘good girl.’ I’m not a bad girl.”

18. “Like every other girl in the world, my most embarrassing moment had to do with a guy completely turning me down. His loss!”

19. “The question I love to get asked is: ‘What’s the hardest part of your job?’ And literally, the answer is probably real sad, but it’s to just to be me. Like, it’s really hard, because I think people, you know, have a set idea of what a pop star should be.”

20. “My whole point is like, well, if I’m the pop star, then it should be whatever I am. There’s, you know, room for Katy Perrys and Adeles and Rihannas and Lady Gagas and Ke$has and me and Pinks. I think what’s great about all of us is that we represent something different.”

21. “I love Twitter! At first, I made fun of it, because it is very narcissistic, and there’s already so much narcissism flowing in this industry, I was like, ‘Really, one more?’ So I was against it at first. But I really love the idea of the direct connection—there’s no middle man muddling it up.”

22. “I try not to date musicians. It’s all I’ve dated. Every guy I’ve dated is a musician. Obviously, it’s not working.”

23. “I love dressing up and doing the red carpet every once in a while, but I am very much a jeans kinda girl, so it’s all a little embarrassing for me.”

24. “The thing I love most about going on vacation is that I get to leave behind any kind of schedule. My entire life is scheduled from morning to night, and when I’m on vacation, there is no schedule.”

25. “I still watch ‘Idol,’ and it’s still the No. 1 show, so obviously I’m not the only one who loves to sit at home and be entertained.”

