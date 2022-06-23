Rutherford steps away as Eastwood girls soccer coach

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Highly successful Eastwood High School's girls soccer head coach Megan Rutherford has announced she will not return to her Eagles post next season.

"Obviously, we are disappointed in coach Rutherford not continuing to be our head coach any longer, but support her decision to step away from coaching at this time," Eastwood athletic director Jeff Hill stated in a media release.

Rutherford, wife of Eastwood head football coach Craig, turned the Eagles' girls program into a consistent winner during her 11 years as soccer coach. Her teams posted a 152-45-16 overall record, won four Northern Buckeye Conference championships, and reached the Division III regionals the past four years. She was named D-III state coach of the year last fall.

In a social media post Wednesday night to staff and players, Rutherford said her time at Eastwood ended "much sooner than I had ever anticipated" and her "heart aches for what could have been."

"This is the hardest decisions I have ever made," she wrote.

Pending Eastwood Board of Education approval, Rutherford's successor as head coach will be Julie Cross, and her two assistant coaches will be Hannah Madaras and Jordan Davidson.

"I have all of the confidence in the world that Julie will be an excellent head coach and that Hannah and Jordan will be great assistants," Hill said. "All three of them will continue to move the program forward, and carry on the tradition of excellence Eastwood girls soccer is known for.

"We wish coach Rutherford nothing but the best as she steps away from coaching at this time, and thank her for her countless time and efforts in helping to make Eastwood girls soccer a program that is well respected statewide, not just for its success in wins and losses, but also in the way it is viewed in sportsmanship and competitiveness."

Under Rutherford, Eastwood was 77-7 overall the past four seasons, including a 20-1 finish this past fall.

That Eagles team outscored foes 161-6, allowing goals in only two of 21 games – a 4-2 win in NBC play over Woodmore, and a 4-2 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division III regional finals.

Eastwood was 18-3 in 2020, 20-1 in 2019, and 19-2 in 2018.

"I pictured myself old, crippled, and mostly blind by the time our run came to an end," Rutherford wrote. "But that wasn't the case. Things change. Once the heartache leaves, I know I will be at peace with my decision. It will definitely take some time.

"The program is in a better place now that all of you have helped it grow into the respected program it is today."