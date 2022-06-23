Norwalk Municipal Court report

Two vehicles were pulled from the quarry at Veterans Park in the Village of Genoa last week as part of an investigation into a cold case crime. Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said his office recently received a tip that a vehicle containing evidence linked to a cold case crime in Toledo was possibly abandoned in the quarry. About when the sheriff’s office received the information, divers from the Underwater Rescue Division of the sheriff’s department were planning to assist village workers with locating the anchor units of the floating rafts in the quarry.

