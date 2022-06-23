Norwalk Municipal Court report

ASHLAND — The man who helped start the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation in 2018 was a banker for 42 years before dipping his toes in the land bank world. When he learned Ashland’s land bank — a quasi-governmental agency that operates with a mix of public and private money — works a bit differently from others, he was taken aback.
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY/SURPLUS EQUIPMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the Union Township Board of Trustees will offer for sale to the highest bidder the sale the following items which will be for sale in "as is" condition:. 1. 580 Super L Extenda-Hoe Backhoe. 2. 2005 F-350 6.0...
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 27. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky Police Department (SPD) will soon oversee all law enforcement duties at Cedar Point, according to city officials. The city of Sandusky announced the change Friday, and said it comes after nearly one year of discussions with Cedar Point regarding park security. In the past,...
MOUNT VERNON — Judge John Thatcher found 13 people guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court this week. -- Rickie Rhea, 27 of Akron, was found guilty of Possessing Drug Paraphernalia and Driving Under an FRA Suspension. The Court sentenced her to serve 30 days in jail with 23 days suspended and placed her on one year of community control with the following conditions: complete a drug and alcohol assessment within 60 days for the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and pay a $200 fine on the FRA DUS.
ASHLAND — Setting off fireworks within the city of Ashland will remain illegal, despite a new state law that allows the discharging of consumer-grade pyrotechnics on certain days of the year. The city has yet to make a decision on whether to opt in or out of the new...
Motorists driving in Lorain with smoked-out windows in their vehicles can expect to get hammered in court if they are pulled over by police for driving with the blackened glass two times or more within a 12-month period. Lorain City Council voted 9-0 at its June 20 meeting to amend...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s time for the general public to weigh in on a key lakefront planning issue: the future of a 28.5-acre mobile home community sandwiched between public parks overlooking Lake Erie in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. A public workshop on the strategically located property is scheduled...
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 5, 2022. If you are traveling in downtown Cleveland Sunday morning, you may need to find a new route. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
Lorain police ended a standoff at 9:30 a.m., June 27, with a man who was holding his child hostage after a domestic incident with the child’s mother, according to Lorain police Capt. Roger Watkins. Ramon Hardaway, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was arrested in the 1900 block of East...
CLEVELAND — Cleveland had their third straight day of planned protests following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has a message for those who planned on protesting today and in the future. A statement was released Sunday morning by Mayor Bibb. The...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward Monday for information leading to the arrest of an Ohio man accused of being involved in dog fights. U.S. Marshals said Ronald Smith, 39, is suspected of playing a role in a dog fighting ring. Smith is wanted on...
MANSFIELD -- Starting Monday, June 27, Richland County residents can expect to have a box of fresh locally grown produce delivered to their doorstep courtesy of a new program from the Richland Gro-Op (RGO). “(The Richland Gro-Op) is a collective group of rural and urban farmers that originally started out...
Two vehicles were pulled from the quarry at Veterans Park in the Village of Genoa last week as part of an investigation into a cold case crime. Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said his office recently received a tip that a vehicle containing evidence linked to a cold case crime in Toledo was possibly abandoned in the quarry. About when the sheriff’s office received the information, divers from the Underwater Rescue Division of the sheriff’s department were planning to assist village workers with locating the anchor units of the floating rafts in the quarry.
A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly struck a nurse and attacked fire division personnel at Wood County Hospital. Michael Budd, 33, was charged with criminal damage and assault on a health care worker, and was taken to Wood County jail. According to the police report, Budd...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second week in a row, almost all Ohio counties — including Cuyahoga — are green, or designated as having low COVID-19 transmission, according to the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map estimating the risk of COVID-19 infection in U.S. counties.
