ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, WI

Norwalk Municipal Court report

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 4 days ago

The following is the Norwalk Municipal Court report...

thecountyline.net

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

PART I: Is Ashland County's land bank run like a 'private club?'

ASHLAND — The man who helped start the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation in 2018 was a banker for 42 years before dipping his toes in the land bank world. When he learned Ashland’s land bank — a quasi-governmental agency that operates with a mix of public and private money — works a bit differently from others, he was taken aback.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Public Notice Of Sale Of Personal Property/Surplus Equipment

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY/SURPLUS EQUIPMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the Union Township Board of Trustees will offer for sale to the highest bidder the sale the following items which will be for sale in "as is" condition:. 1. 580 Super L Extenda-Hoe Backhoe. 2. 2005 F-350 6.0...
DANVILLE, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 27

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 27. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sparta, WI
Government
City
Norwalk, WI
Norwalk, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sparta, WI
Knox Pages

13 found guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

MOUNT VERNON — Judge John Thatcher found 13 people guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court this week. -- Rickie Rhea, 27 of Akron, was found guilty of Possessing Drug Paraphernalia and Driving Under an FRA Suspension. The Court sentenced her to serve 30 days in jail with 23 days suspended and placed her on one year of community control with the following conditions: complete a drug and alcohol assessment within 60 days for the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and pay a $200 fine on the FRA DUS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Members Only#Junk#Politics Courts#Politics State
Morning Journal

Lorain adds teeth to tinted window laws in effort to keep cops safe

Motorists driving in Lorain with smoked-out windows in their vehicles can expect to get hammered in court if they are pulled over by police for driving with the blackened glass two times or more within a 12-month period. Lorain City Council voted 9-0 at its June 20 meeting to amend...
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sent-trib.com

Murphy Tractor moving into Rossford

ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
ROSSFORD, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain five-hour standoff ends without injury

Lorain police ended a standoff at 9:30 a.m., June 27, with a man who was holding his child hostage after a domestic incident with the child’s mother, according to Lorain police Capt. Roger Watkins. Ramon Hardaway, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was arrested in the 1900 block of East...
LORAIN, OH
presspublications.com

Quarry search yields no evidence, sheriff says

Two vehicles were pulled from the quarry at Veterans Park in the Village of Genoa last week as part of an investigation into a cold case crime. Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said his office recently received a tip that a vehicle containing evidence linked to a cold case crime in Toledo was possibly abandoned in the quarry. About when the sheriff’s office received the information, divers from the Underwater Rescue Division of the sheriff’s department were planning to assist village workers with locating the anchor units of the floating rafts in the quarry.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man arrested after reportedly punching nurse at hospital

A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly struck a nurse and attacked fire division personnel at Wood County Hospital. Michael Budd, 33, was charged with criminal damage and assault on a health care worker, and was taken to Wood County jail. According to the police report, Budd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy