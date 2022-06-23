ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

What does Arch Manning Commitment mean for Coach Steve Sarkisian

By Adam Glick
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NxhF_0gK1emBt00

Coach Steve Sarkisian lands biggest commitment in his tenure at Texas

Arch Manning announced late Thursday morning his commitment to the University of Texas. The commitment sent shockwaves throughout the college football world. For coach Steve Sarkisian, this is the biggest commitment he has landed while being on the 40 acres.

Coach Sarkisian is looking to build a new standard at Texas , and he has made it apparent that recruiting is his top priority. The Manning commitment is also sure to help send more recruits to Austin ahead of the 2022-2023 recruiting classes.

The 2022 season will be a huge stepping stone for the career of coach Sarkisian at Texas. He is looking to erase the disastrous 2021 campaign in which the Longhorns finished 5-7. A star player like Manning at the quarterback position could be the turning point for coach Sark’s tenure at Texas.

A lot of credit goes to coach Sarkisian and his staff in building momentum despite a lackluster season. With this commitment, he has changed the narrative for the Longhorns ahead of the 2022 season.

The Texas Longhorns now have Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning at the quarterback position. More importantly, Coach Sark has proved to be an elite recruiter and shown that Austin is a premier destination.

With the commitment of Manning, the upcoming expectations for years to come at Texas just went through the roof . How Sark manages these lofty expectations remains to be seen. Manning’s likely first season will also be the first season with the Longhorns in the SEC.

The spotlight of the college football world will be locked in on coach Sarkisian. The heat that will be felt under the brightest of lights, making a scorching Texas summer day seem rather benign.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Texas Lands Big Commitment Days After Arch Manning

Texas has had quite the week when it comes to commitments for its football program. Arch Manning, who's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class, committed to the Longhorns earlier this week and someone else has already followed him there. The Longhorns have gotten a verbal commitment from four-star...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas Longhorns#The University Of Texas#American Football#Texas Arch Manning#Coach Sark
On3.com

5-star OT Francis Mauigoa sets commitment date

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has will announce his college commitment July 4, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons has confirmed. Mauigoa has a final six of Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Miami,. and USC. He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $237k. The On3 NIL Valuation...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 50 biggest college football stadiums by capacity

From the “Big House” and a couple of “Death Valleys” to a horseshoe and a house a rock built, no sport has nicknames for their venues quite like college football does. College football is the greatest game on the planet, and its just that much better when its actually played on a college campus instead of in an NFL venue.
NFL
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy