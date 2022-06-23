ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports psychology professor breaks down EXACTLY why Socceroos hero Andrew Redmayne's penalty shootout antics worked - including the tactic he'd NEVER seen used before

By Andrew Prentice
 4 days ago

A leading sports psychology professor has broken down why there was a method behind Andrew Redmayne's madness as he helped the Socceroos qualify for the World Cup after beating Peru in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Taking to Twitter, Norway-based Geir Jordet also revealed Redmayne's bold tactic of acting as the team's 'bodyguard' before Australia's penalties was an approach he had never seen previously on the world stage.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Redmayne, 33, replaced captain and first choice shot-stopper Mat Ryan in the 119th minute - but it proved to be a masterstroke from coach Graham Arnold.

Redmayne's almost comical dancing routine on the goal line forced one miss and helped him save another from the stunned Peruvians, ensuring a place in Australian sporting folklore for the journeyman, who plays for Sydney FC.

Jordet, a football psychology researcher from the Norwegian School of Sports Sciences, later tweeted a detailed thread explaining exactly why the huge gamble from Arnold paid dividends.

He detailed several ways in which Redmayne looked to control the outcome, be it messing with the mindset of Peruvian players or acting as a 'bodyguard' for his Socceroos teammates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9hLY_0gK1ef0o00
A leading sports psychology professor has broken down why there was a method behind Andrew Redmayne's madness as he helped the Socceroos qualify for the World Cup in a penalty shootout (pictured, in action against the South Americans)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0FDq_0gK1ef0o00
Redmayne's almost comical dancing routine on the goal line forced one miss and helped him save another from the stunned Peruvians (pictured, with his elated teammates)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JS3n1_0gK1ef0o00
Geir Jordet revealed Redmayne's bold tactic of acting as the team's 'bodyguard' before Australia's penalties was an approach he had never seen previously on the world stage

Jordet believes some of the tactics might have been inspired by methods used by England during the 2018 World Cup in Russia - especially with Redmayne personally handing the ball to his teammates before they took their shot on goal.

The reasoning for this was to offer a familiar and friendly face to help ease any nerves.

As Jordet points out, Redmayne was ruthless when it came to his South American rivals, even offering the ball to Peru's Alexander Callens before kicking it away slightly.

'The show of disrespect is clear and obvious,' Jordet said.

He also helped prevent veteran Peru keeper Pedro Gallese from playing mind games with the Socceroos who took penalty shots.

The Aussie shot-stopper would walk to the penalty spot with his teammate, acting as what Jordet described as a 'bodyguard'. In one instance he can be seen pointing at Gallese as if telling him to back up and get back to the goal line.

Redmayne left his best work to last, taking an eternity to steady himself for the deciding penalty.

Seconds later he saved the attempt from Alex Valera, sparking euphoric scenes as the Socceroos qualified for a fifth-straight World Cup in dramatic fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9M0_0gK1ef0o00
Mr Jordet labelled penalty shootouts a 'psychological game' where Redmayne was a 'mind game master'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vDvE_0gK1ef0o00
Jordet did his research, showing Redmayne's antics also worked for Sydney FC in the 2019 A-League grand final versus Perth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAXm4_0gK1ef0o00
Acting as Australia's 'bodyguard' and showing 'disrespect' to Peru's penalty takers proved decisive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQGwn_0gK1ef0o00
By taking an eternity to stand between the sticks, Redmayne rattled Alex Valera, whose miss saw Australia qualify for a fifth successive World Cup

'For the final shot, Redmayne takes forever to get to the goal line, forcing the ref to delay his whistle & the penalty taker to wait 18 seconds after having placed the ball and walked back,' Jordet wrote in his thread.

'He seized control and most likely tipped the odds in his favour.'

Redmayne told told SEN Radio his gamesmanship was vital given what was on the line - especially after he was critcised in some parts of Peru for hurling Gallese's drink bottle away from the goal.

The water bottle of his rival had crucial intel on Australia's penalty takers.

'If they (Peru) had a water bottle that was beside the goal or in my little area, it would be picked up and tossed into the crowd. It's a do-or-die moment, it's us against them,' he said.

'I've said to a few people it goes against every moral fibre in my body to be that kind of person and that kind of antagonist.

'But I knew how much it means to our squad and the game as a whole in Australia.'

Former England star Luther Burrell will meet with RFU chiefs in a bid to eradicate racism in the sport after they responded to his shocking revelations on racist 'banter' about wearing shackles as a slave and 'jokes' about bananas and fried chicken

Luther Burrell will hold face-to-face talks with Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney in a bid to eradicate racism from the sport. Former England centre Burrell has called for a shift in attitudes after experiencing ‘banter’ about slave shackles and bananas and hearing frequent use of the n-word during his career.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Serena Williams looks on great form as she shows off her backhand and sports black face tape while training ahead of the Wimbledon tournament

Serena Williams looked on great form on Saturday as she showed off her backhand during a training session at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The American tennis ace, 40, also sported black tape on her face as she prepared to take part in the Wimbledon tennis tournament after gaining a wildcard entry in the ladies' singles.
TENNIS
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Robinson's swan song! Neighbours veteran Stefan Dennis confirms he was given the honour of appearing in the very last scene of the soap's final episode

Neighbours veteran Stefan Dennis has confirmed he appears in the soap's very final scene. The actor, 63, who has played cold-hearted and ruthless businessman Paul Robinson since the show's first episode in 1985, was given the honour alongside two other stars of the series. 'I was very fortunate to appear...
MUSIC
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe drops hint about former manager Mauricio Pochettino's poor tactics - insisting the Argentine's side was less 'fearsome' and 'untouchable'

Kylian Mbappe has insisted Paris Saint-Germain lost the fear factor under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine, 50, has reportedly been sacked but the club is yet to make an official announcement as they finalise the terms of compensation for his departure. PSG won the Ligue 1 title by 15...
SOCCER
Christian Eriksen will decide his future 'in the coming days as he's set to talk to his agent' as Manchester United and 'hopeful' Brentford wait to see if they are the chosen ones

Brentford's Christian Eriksen will reportedly make a decision on his future in the next 'hours or days'. The midfielder had an excellent return to the game last season after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020. He played 11 games for the Bees after signing in January and helped them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
