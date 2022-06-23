ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Heartbroken brother of a young bride killed in a freak golf buggy crash during Hamilton Island honeymoon breaks his silence: 'I will always love you, sis'

By Charlotte Karp
 4 days ago
Pictured: Marina and Robbie Morgan

The 'shattered' brother of a newlywed who died after falling out of a golf buggy on her honeymoon posts a touching tribute to his only sibling.

Marina Morgan, 29, was killed on Monday when the vehicle - driven by her new husband Robbie Morgan - tipped over on idyllic Hamilton Island just ten days after they tied the knot.

Bystanders dragged her body from the buggy and tried to resuscitate her on the road for 35 minutes, but it was no use - she went into cardiac arrest and died on the scene.

Her new husband, 30, was physically unharmed.

They were together for at least five years before the tragedy.

A family friend told Daily Mail Australia Mrs Morgan's body is still in Queensland and funeral details are yet to be confirmed.

Both sides of the family remained silent in the days following the tragedy, until Wednesday evening when the young woman's brother, Mark Hanna, posted a photo of her memorial on Instagram.

Mrs Morgan's brother Mark Hanna posted a tribute to his sister on Instagram on Wednesday evening (pictured)
The couple postponed their wedding due to Covid lockdowns, but finally got married on June 11 this year

'I will always love you, sis,' he wrote, alongside a framed picture of his sister on her wedding day - just 12 days ago.

'You will always be our angel. We miss you and are shattered.'

On the day of the wedding, Mr Hanna shared a selfie with Mr Morgan online and wrote: 'Welcome to the family.'

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the groom's younger brother Matt Morgan also dedicated an Instagram post to Ms Morgan.

'To Marina, the sister I never had, we are all truly heart broken by your loss,' he wrote.

'From the moment I met you, I knew you were the one for my brother.

'Your kind, gentle nature is a testament to the type of person you are, and is proof that the good die young.

'May your soul rest in paradise for all of eternity as you watch over us in the heavens above. I love you forever sis, Rest In Peace.'

Robbie Morgan's brother Mark (pictured with Mrs Morgan) posted a tribute to 'the sister I never had' on Instagram on Wednesday
Matt Morgan said he knew she was the woman for his brother 'from the moment I met you' (Instagram post pictured)

Following Matt Morgan's post, friends and family members flooded the comments section to pay tribute to the young woman.

'I'm so sorry for the loss of your beautiful sister in law Marina, she was such a gentle and kind person who has sadly left us but, she will always be watching over you,' one person wrote.

Another said: 'I still cannot believe this, we’re all heartbroken - praying for your family and hers.'

A third person added: 'Beautiful words for a special amazing woman that brought love and life to so many.

'May all the treasured memories you all have stay in your hearts forever.

'My deepest sympathy to both families thinking of you all. Rest In Peace Marina.'

In a touching social media post, Marina's brother Mark hanna welcomed Robbie Morgan to his family (pictured)
Days after the wedding, the bride (pictured) died in a freak golf buggy accident during her honeymoon

Mrs Morgan was a passenger in an electric golf buggy, driven by her new husband, when the vehicle started running out of power on Whitsunday Boulevard.

The couple decided to do a U-turn to go back and charge the buggy - however, the vehicle flipped over.

Mrs Morgan, who not wearing a seatbelt, fell out of the vehicle and onto the road.

Bystanders including an off-duty firefighter, dentist and doctor, tried for 35 minutes to save her life - but the young woman was in cardiac arrest.

A helicopter was originally called from nearby Townsville to take her to hospital, but was stood down when experts realised the severity of her injuries.

Police said alcohol was not a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Mr Morgan, a real estate agent, asked Marina to be his wife at a lavish dinner in Sydney in June 2019, surrounded by candles and rose petals, with a large sign that read: 'Marina, will you marry me?'

Robbie Morgan proposed to Marina Hanna at a Sydney venue with rose petals and candles (pictured)
In a Facebook comment after they announced their engagement, Ms Morgan said: 'Thank you for such an amazing night, babe! I can't wait to be your wife'

He was so excited that he posted a photo of the happy couple on Facebook, with the caption: 'Huge night! She said YES!'

As hundreds of friends and family members congratulated the pair, Marina wrote: 'Thank you for such an amazing night, baby. I love you so much can't wait to be your wife.'

They originally planned to get married on July 24, 2021, but lockdowns and venue capacity limits during the pandemic forced the couple to change the date to June 11, 2022 - also pushing back the date of their honeymoon to Hamilton Island.

Unbeknown to them, the change of plans was a life or death decision.

On July 24 last year - the day they were supposed to get married - a friend wrote a comment on Mr Morgan's Facebook page: 'Thinking of you and Marina today. It should have been your very special day.'

The couple finally got married at St Mary & St Merkorious Coptic Orthodox Church in Rhodes, in Sydney's north-west, on June 11 - 10 days before the tragedy.

Footage showed the bride and groom sharing their first dance in a room of cheering friends and family during the reception at Doltone House, at Sydney's Hyde Park.

Marina Morgan was a passenger in the buggy when it overturned while travelling south on Whitsunday Boulevard at about 4:30pm on Monday (pictured, a buggy on the island)

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

