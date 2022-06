Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, but it appears the team isn't desperate to keep him off the market. "He's not being offered, from what I am told, a max contract by the Charlotte Hornets right now," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Monday. "So, he is gonna go out into the marketplace starting on Thursday, Friday and see if he can get that offer from somewhere else."

