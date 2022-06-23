Heat Advisory is in effect for Duval County today
While Duval County is under a Heat Advisory until 8pm tonight, we wanted to remind you of some places to stay cool and out of the heat.
The City of Jacksonville has multiple locations open to the public that offer air conditioning, or other ways to cool off in extreme heat including JaxParks pools and Splash Pads, City Of Jacksonville Senior Services Division senior centers, and Jacksonville Public Library branches open to the public.
Thank you for staying JaxReady in this extreme heat by staying cool and hydrated.
Senior Centers
- Frances Padgett Arlington Senior Center, 1078 Rogero Road (32211)
- Bennie Furlong Beaches Senior Center, 281 19th Ave. So, Jacksonville Beach (32250)
- Carvill Park Senior Center, 1302 Carvill Ave. (32208)
- Charlie T. Joseph Senior Center, 6943 Buffalo Ave. (32208)
- Jim Fortuna Senior Center, 11751 McCormick Road (32225)
- Leroy D. Clemons Senior Center, 55 N. Jackson Ave. (32220)
- Lincoln Villa Senior Center, 7866 New Kings Road (32219)
- Mandarin Senior Center, 3848 Hartley Road (32257)
- Mary L. Singleton Senior Center, 150 E. First St. (32206)
- Maxville Senior Center, 18065 Pennsylvania Ave. (32234)
- Oceanway Senior Center, 12215 W. Sago Ave. (32218)
- Riverview Senior Center, 9620 Water St. (32208)
Library Locations:
- Main Library, 303 N. Laura St.
- Argyle Branch, 7973 Old Middleburg Road S
- Beaches Branch, 600 3rd Street
- Bill Brinton Murray Hill Branch, 918 Edgewood Avenue South
- Bradham and Brooks Branch, 1755 Edgewood Avenue W
- Brentwood Branch, 3725 Pearl Street
- Brown Eastside Branch, 1390 Harrison Street
- Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional, 6887 103rd Street
- Dallas Graham Branch, 2304 Myrtle Avenue N
- Highlands Regional, 1826 Dunn Avenue
- Mandarin Branch, 3330 Kori Road
- Maxville Branch, 8375 Maxville Blvd
- Pablo Creek Regional, 13295 Beach Blvd
- Regency Square Branch, 9900 Regency Square Blvd
- San Marco Branch, 1513 LaSalle Street
- Southeast Regional, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd
- South Mandarin Branch, 12125 San Jose Blvd
- University Park Branch, 3435 University Blvd N
- West Branch, 1425 Chaffee Road S
- Westbrook Branch, 2809 Commonwealth Avenue
- Willow Branch, 2875 Park Street
Pools:
- Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd.
- Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd.
- Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave.
- Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd.
- Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave.
- Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.
- Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd.
- Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St.
- Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd.
- Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St.
- Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W.
- Grand/ Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St.
- Eugene Butler Pool - 900 Acorn St
- Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd.
- Westside High School – 5530 Firestone Rd.
- Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N.
- Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave.
- Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave.
- Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd.
- Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St.
Splash Pads:
- Bruce Park, 6549 Arlington Road, Jax, FL 32211
- Beverly Hills Park, 4511 Portsmouth, Jax, FL 32208
- Flossie Brunson Eastside Park, 1050 Franklin Street, Jax, FL 32202
- Glen Myra Park , 1429 Winthrop Street, Jax, FL 32206
- J. Gardner Nip Simps Park, 6602 Richardson Road, Jax, FL 32209
- Johnnie Walker Park, 2500 West 20th Street, Jax, FL 32209
- Julius Guinyard, 1359 Jefferson Street, Jax, FL 32209
- Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, 500 Wonderwood Drive, Jax, FL 32233
- Lem Merrett Park, 845 Ellis Road, Jax, FL 32205
- Leonard Abess Park, 12743 Leonard Abess Boulevard, Jax, FL 32225
- Losco Regional Park, 10931 Hood Road South, Jax, FL 32257
- Marion Park, 840 Marion Circle, Jax, FL 32208
- Murray Hill Playground, 4802 Kingsbury Street, Jax, FL 32205
- Panama Park, 6912 Buffalo Avenue, Jax, FL 32208
- Russell Bill Cook Jr. Park, 3300 Jones Street, Jax, FL 32206
- Wiley Road Playgrond, 2150 Lane Avenue, Jax, FL 32210
Comments / 0