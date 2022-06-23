ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Heat Advisory is in effect for Duval County today

Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OTh4_0gK1Xo8800

While Duval County is under a Heat Advisory until 8pm tonight, we wanted to remind you of some places to stay cool and out of the heat. ​

The City of Jacksonville has multiple locations open to the public that offer air conditioning, or other ways to cool off in extreme heat including JaxParks pools and Splash Pads, City Of Jacksonville Senior Services Division senior centers, and Jacksonville Public Library branches open to the public.

Thank you for staying JaxReady in this extreme heat by staying cool and hydrated.

Senior Centers

Library Locations:

Pools:

  • Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd.
  • Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd.
  • Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave.
  • Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd.
  • Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave.
  • Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.
  • Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd.
  • Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St.
  • Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd.
  • Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St.
  • Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W.
  • Grand/ Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St.
  • Eugene Butler Pool - 900 Acorn St
  • Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd.
  • Westside High School – 5530 Firestone Rd.
  • Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N.
  • Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave.
  • Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave.
  • Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd.
  • Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St.

Splash Pads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverview Park#Hanna Park#Pennsylvania Ave#Jefferson Park#Chestnut Street#Jaxparks#Splash Pads#E First St Lrb 32206
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

116
Followers
313
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida, and is the largest city by area in the contiguous United States as of 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy