Heat Advisory is in effect for Duval County today

While Duval County is under a Heat Advisory until 8pm tonight, we wanted to remind you of some places to stay cool and out of the heat. ​

The City of Jacksonville has multiple locations open to the public that offer air conditioning, or other ways to cool off in extreme heat including JaxParks pools and Splash Pads, City Of Jacksonville Senior Services Division senior centers, and Jacksonville Public Library branches open to the public.

Thank you for staying JaxReady in this extreme heat by staying cool and hydrated.

Senior Centers

Library Locations:

Pools:

Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd.

Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd.

Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave.

Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd.

Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave.

Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.

Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd.

Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St.

Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd.

Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St.

Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W.

Grand/ Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St.

Eugene Butler Pool - 900 Acorn St

Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd.

Westside High School – 5530 Firestone Rd.

Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N.

Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave.

Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave.

Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd.

Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St.

Splash Pads: