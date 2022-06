The summer nostalgia of sticky, sweet peach juice dripping down your chin and off your hand and elbow probably invokes some strong feelings about which peaches are your favorite. And there’s no doubt North Texas is home to some beauties — like the Parker and the Freestone peach. But arguably, some say Fredericksburg peaches are the very best, and science might explain why.

GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO