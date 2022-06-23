ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler prepares for July 4 celebration

 4 days ago

TYLER — The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park. The fun kicks off as the...

City of Whitehouse implements voluntary irrigation reduction schedule

WHITEHOUSE — The city of Whitehouse has released a schedule for voluntary irrigation reduction, which will go into effect immediately, according to our news partner KETK. “Like all retail water providers in Texas, the City of Whitehouse has a drought contingency plan that outlines factors that trigger different stages of water restrictions,” the city said in a release. With the lack of rain expected to continue, combined with the spikes in usage on the weekends, the demand on the water system is likely to be significant. The city added that while they have not reached any thresholds that require mandatory reductions in water usage, they reached a threshold this week that warrants requesting voluntary compliance in order to alleviate demand on the water system.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 15 in Troup. Flaggers will control traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county. A herbicide unit and sweeper truck will also be in various spots around the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be overlaying on FM 449 east and westbound, from FM 2751 to the Harrison County line. Expect delays. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
TYLER, TX
COVID vaccines available for ages six months and above

TYLER — NET Health is now offering COVID vaccines for young children. Anyone age 6 months and over can receive either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine at the NET Health Immunizations Clinic, 815 North Broadway Avenue, directly next to the Tyler Municipal Court. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. “Vaccination remains the best strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “All COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines during the same visit, such as the recommended back-to-school vaccines.” NET Health encourages everyone who has yet to become vaccinated to start their COVID vaccine series to protect themselves and loved ones. Parents and guardians of children who are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should consult a healthcare provider if they have questions about the benefits and risks of their child(ren) receiving the COVID vaccine. For more details about COVID vaccine clinics, click here.
TYLER, TX
Constable chases suspect through Smith, Wood counties

SMITH COUNTY — A suspect is in custody after a high-speed pursuit through Smith and Wood counties on Friday evening. According to our news partner KETK, a Facebook post from Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 8:20 p.m. Friday evening for a “moving traffic violation” on a Maroon Ford Ranger on FM 14 in Red Springs. When the driver refused to stop, the deputy began to pursue the vehicle, leading the driver to flee at “excessive speeds” northbound on FM 14. As the truck continued driving north, the suspect eventually crossed onto Highway 80 in Wood County. The deputy in pursuit was then joined by a Texas Parks and Wildlife Police officer and a Wood County Sheriff’s deputy. The chase continued through the city of Hawkins and eventually ended at an RV park just north of the city in Wood County. The suspect then fled from the vehicle and continued to run from law enforcement.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
New details on trail ride shooting incident

TYLER — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith gave new details Monday regarding the Sunday morning trail ride incident that sent five people to the hospital after a string of shootings. According to our news partner KETK, Smith said in a press conference that his office, the fire marshal’s office, and the district attorney’s office will be going after the organizers of the event with “any civil lawsuit, as well as any criminal enforcement.” Smith added, “We’ll be looking at failure to stop and render aid, just anything that we can file on the event holder, or anyone else, they’ve broken the law in Smith County and will be prosecuted.”
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Man shot numerous times during dispute at Smith County residence

SMITH COUNTY — A man was shot and injured just outside of Tyler early Friday afternoon when he allegedly tried to confront a homeowner in his front yard. It happened just before 1:00 Friday afternoon on Mary Ann Street. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff Deputies received a call advising that a man had confronted the caller in the front yard of his residence and attacked him. During the altercation, the caller allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the abdomen multiple times. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found the injured man standing on the front porch of the residence, allegedly attempting to enter the caller’s home. From there, it was confirmed that the man had been shot in the abdomen and he was summarily taken to UT Health Main by paramedics. The man was then reportedly rushed into emergency surgery and is listed in serious but stable condition. Identities have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Senator Hughes weighs in on Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

EAST TEXAS — The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. Friday’s ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Senator Bryan Hughes, of Mineola, authored the “Heartbeat Bill” which requires that a physician performing an abortion first check for a fetal heartbeat. If there is a heartbeat, the physician may not abort the child. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in May.
TEXAS STATE
Suspect in fatal Tyler shooting turns himself in

TYLER — A man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting that occurred in Tyler Saturday evening. According to our news partner KETK, on Saturday, at around 9 p.m., Tyler Police officers responded to a shooting on North Moore Avenue. There, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, who were identified as 25-year-old Cameron Price and 24-year-old Jabraylon Franklin, both of Tyler. The two were then taken to local hospitals, where Franklin succumbed to his injuries and where Price remains in critical condition. Tyler Police said that the alleged shooter later turned himself in to officers and was identified as 39-year-old Larry Taylor, of Tyler. He was summarily arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. His bond has been set $1,150,000.
TYLER, TX

