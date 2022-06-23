Tyler prepares for July 4 celebration

TYLER — NET Health is now offering COVID vaccines for young children. Anyone age 6 months and over can receive either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine at the NET Health Immunizations Clinic, 815 North Broadway Avenue, directly next to the Tyler Municipal Court. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. “Vaccination remains the best strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “All COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines during the same visit, such as the recommended back-to-school vaccines.” NET Health encourages everyone who has yet to become vaccinated to start their COVID vaccine series to protect themselves and loved ones. Parents and guardians of children who are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should consult a healthcare provider if they have questions about the benefits and risks of their child(ren) receiving the COVID vaccine. For more details about COVID vaccine clinics, click here.

TYLER, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO