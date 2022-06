CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ACC recognized individual award winners for the 2022 outdoor track and field season on Thursday (June 23) as Virginia’s Claudio Romero was named ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Year while Mia Barnett was named ACC Women’s Freshman of the Year. Virginia’s two selections are the second-most among all schools as voted upon by the league’s coaches.

