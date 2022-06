— More individuals will have access to new treatments for cancer at UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center thanks to a new gift supporting immunotherapy clinical trials. The Gibbs Foundation Inc. is giving $1.5 million to the University of Louisville over three years to fund additional research staff and faculty time dedicated to clinical trials, increasing capacity for trial participants in the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes program, or TILs.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO