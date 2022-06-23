Sunshine State OL Alex Woods impressed by SMU official visit

Four-Star wide receiver Jalen Hale of Longview (Texas) High narrowed his list to six schools back in May. Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, USC, and Ohio State made the cut. He followed up that announcement a month later with Official Visits to Georgia (6/3) and USC (6/17). Prior to the USC visit, it was unknown where the Trojans stood with Hale's recruitment. But his official visit was extremely impactful and the feeling is USC has very good shot at ultimately signing the All-American wideout.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO