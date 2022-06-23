ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Five-Star S Tony Mitchell names final 4

By Hayes Fawcett about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0VDu_0gK1N7fe00

Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia

The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists.

Alabama

“Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”

Texas A&M

“I have a great relationship with the staff and I get a home feeling there.”

Georgia

“Georgia is a program that knows how to develop and is now turning into that championship contending team every year.”

Auburn

“The opportunity I have there to come in and contribute early! I also have good relationships with coach Harsin and coach Etheridge.”

Big defensive back with refined cover skills. Mitchell initially began his career as a cornerback, but has continued to add size. One of the bigger top safety prospects nationally at around 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. Has maintained and continued to develop his coverage skills and is among the more technically refined cover safeties in the 2023 cycle. Comfortable covering receivers in man situations. Uses his fluidity and length to make plays on the ball. Also has shown some striking power as a cover down defender with the willingness to deliver some hits across the middle of the field. Stars for one of the top high school programs and more talented prep defenses in the Southeast. Does not have verified athletic markers via camp settings or in track.

Mitchell ranks as the No. 20 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No.2 safety and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Commitment

Texas' football program has been getting most of the recruiting love over the past couple of days - and deservedly so. The Longhorns landed a commitment from No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning and have since added some other big-time prospects for the 2023 class. But we shouldn't forget about Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Extends Offer to Son of Saban Era Great

This past weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide extended an offer to another recruit for the 2024 class. This offer was extended to Dre Kirkpatrick, Jr. of Gadsden City High School who many will recognize as the son of former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. The junior recruit currently sits at 5-11,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Very Scared By Bryce Young News

The college football world should be very, very afraid of what Bryce Young admitted this week. The Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback called the 2021 season a "failure," despite his Heisman Trophy win and College Football Playoff national title game appearance. Nick Saban's team is heading into the 2022 regular...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabaster, AL
Sports
City
Alabaster, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Alabaster, AL
Education
Alabaster, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Education
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
WRBL News 3

‘We’ll continue to be something that cannot be ignored’: Auburn students and faculty protest Roe v. Wade reversal

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The overturning of Roe v. Wade prompted thousands of demonstrators across the country to gather in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision. In Auburn, pro-abortion students and faculty gathered at Toomer’s Corner in response to the news.  Abortion-rights advocates withstood the summer heat and held signs with statements such as ‘Keep […]
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy