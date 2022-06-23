Five-Star S Tony Mitchell names final 4

Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia

The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists.

Alabama

“Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”

Texas A&M

“I have a great relationship with the staff and I get a home feeling there.”

Georgia

“Georgia is a program that knows how to develop and is now turning into that championship contending team every year.”

Auburn

“The opportunity I have there to come in and contribute early! I also have good relationships with coach Harsin and coach Etheridge.”

Big defensive back with refined cover skills. Mitchell initially began his career as a cornerback, but has continued to add size. One of the bigger top safety prospects nationally at around 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. Has maintained and continued to develop his coverage skills and is among the more technically refined cover safeties in the 2023 cycle. Comfortable covering receivers in man situations. Uses his fluidity and length to make plays on the ball. Also has shown some striking power as a cover down defender with the willingness to deliver some hits across the middle of the field. Stars for one of the top high school programs and more talented prep defenses in the Southeast. Does not have verified athletic markers via camp settings or in track.

Mitchell ranks as the No. 20 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No.2 safety and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama.