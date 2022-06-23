Tidbits: Latest SMU Football recruiting intel

Duke has one of the premier college basketball programs in the nation. That has helped them become one of the elite programs who consistently get their players to the next level. They’re one of four programs with over 100 NBA Draft selections at 106 after last night. They produced 46 first rounders and 29 lottery picks during Mike Krzyzewski’s tenure, more than any other coach or program in that span.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO