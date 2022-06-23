ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – Over 30 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 32 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following:

  • Summer Delarosa was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Her bond is set at $1,000.
  • Edwin Rivera was arrested for driving while intoxicated. His bond is set at $1,000.

There are currently 576 inmates at the TGCDF as of Thursday morning.

Name Summer Delarosa (L) Edwin Rivera (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While I

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
