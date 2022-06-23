ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Accepting Applications for 'Bird City Texas' Certification

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbGti_0gK1Klny00

AUSTIN – Audubon Texas and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), partners in the Bird City Texas program (BCT), are now accepting applications from communities that wish to receive Bird City Texas certification.  Now in its fourth year, the program recognizes the contributions that communities make to improve nature in and around where people live, work and play.

“All communities, big and small, are eligible to participate” says Richard Heilbrun, TPWD Urban Wildlife Program Leader. “Bird City Texas is a great way to demonstrate that a community values nature, that they’re willing to improve that nature, and that residents are encouraged to get outside and experience nature.”

Certification is based on work in three categories: education and engagement, habitat management and improvement and removal of threats to birds. Community residents are encouraged to be part of the process, says Heilbrun.

“Bird City programs are led by either municipal staff or by community members in partnership with city or county staff,” said Heilbrun. “The strongest applications are those that have a team of people working together.”

Applications for Bird City certification will be accepted through Dec. 2, but applications must be started by Nov. 1. BCT partners welcome pre-application consultations with interested communities. More information and resources can be found on the Bird City Texas website. Communities interested in applying for Bird City Texas recognition can learn more on the “How to Apply” page of the Bird City Texas website.

Visit the Bird City Texas FAQ page to learn how the program benefits communities. Those interested can also learn more by watching a video about Bird City Texas on the TPWD YouTube Channel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

State Agencies Secure Longterm Resources for Uvalde Recovery

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott continues to oversee and direct Texas state agency efforts to assist and support the Uvalde community following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. As part of the State of Texas' comprehensive plan to coordinate state and local resources for affected members of the Uvalde community, multiple agencies have sent representatives to the area to work onsite with local officials and organization offering a range of support services to victims' families, school faculty, first responders, and the whole community. Members of the Uvalde community seeking state mental…
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Longtime State Representative and Rural Affairs Champion Bob Turner Passes Away

COLEMAN – Long time Texas State Representative and decorated US Army Veteran Robert. R. "Bob' Turner passed away earlier this week in Coleman.   Turner was a former Vice President of the Texas Farm Bureau in addition to being a rancher, State Representative, and lobbyist for rural affairs in Austin.   Below is his obituary:  Robert R. (Bob) Turner reported to final formation on Father’s Day, June 19th, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center, fitting for a man that was a father figure to many. Bob was born on August 10th, 1934, at Overall-Morris Memorial Hospital. A lifelong resident of…
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TDLR: Slow Down for Emergency Vehicles This Fourth of July Weekend

AUSTIN – Drivers traveling for the July Fourth holiday should remember that state law requires them to slow down or move over when tow trucks and other emergency vehicles – police, fire, EMS and highway response trucks – are stopped on the side of the road with their lights activated.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Reminds Texans It's Father's Day Weekend

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is reminding Texans that this weekend is Father's Day weekend and there are lots of great gifts available for fathers, especially the gift of time.   Spend time with your father outdoors this weekend to celebrate that special bond.  After all, who was it who taught you how to fish? Here's a poem from the TPWD for Father's Day:  Who taught you how to bait a hook or spot a deer — right there! look, look! Could name a bird just from its song and only, rarely, got it wrong?   Who taught you how to ride a bike or led you on your first…
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

ERCOT: Despite Political Gasconading, the Texas Electric Grid Will Hold This Summer

AUSTIN – The summer of 2022 is on track to be the hottest since 2011 and the operators of the Texas Electric grid say they have sufficient resources to keep the lights on all summer.   Despite reports on this first day of summer from liberal reporters for medial outlets owned by Tegna, Nexstar and Gannett, which seem to be pushing a liberal agenda aimed at assisting democrats like Robert Francis O'Rourke, Mike Collier and the Democrat Party of Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) reports there is plenty of power generation available for peak demand this summer.   The…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Department of Public Safety Gearing Up for Large Caravans of Illegal Migrants

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas National Guard and the Texas Division of Emergency management are preparing for large groups of illegal migrants to attempt to cross the border into the Lone Star State this summer.   “When Mexico last week granted federal humanitarian travel permits to 15,000 U.S.-bound third-country migrants who’d formed the largest caravan in Mexican history, most planned to head straight to the border to cross illegally into the Texas towns of Del Rio and Eagle Pass,” writes Todd Bensman with the Center for Immigration Studies. “Few, if any, of…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Uvalde Community Members Reach Out for Mental Health Services

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott continues to oversee and direct Texas state agency efforts to assist and support the Uvalde community following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. According to the governor's website, as part of the State of Texas' comprehensive plan to coordinate state and local resources for affected members of the Uvalde community, multiple agencies have sent representatives to the area to work onsite with local officials and organization offering a range of support services to victims' families, school faculty, first responders, and the whole community. Members of the…
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade

WASHINGTON, D.C. –  The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe V. Wade Friday, the long standing federal law allowing abortion in the United States. According to national news sources, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and giving individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether. The ruling came in the court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led state of…
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Urban Wildlife#Faq#Bct Partners#Communities
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Education Agency To Create New Chief Of School Safety & Security Position

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter last week directing Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath to create the position of Chief of School Safety and Security within the agency. The Chief of School Safety and Security will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature, and effective at implementing programs. The individual serving as Chief of School Safety and Security will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and have a direct line to the…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Caterpillar Announces Big Move to Texas

AUSTIN – Caterpillar Inc. announced it is moving its global headquarters from Illinois to Irving, Texas recently.   Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. "Caterpillar's global headquarters relocation is a major win for the people of North Texas and the entire state, now making Texas home to 54 Fortune 500…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Windy & Hot Conditions Again Create Wildfire Danger Across West Texas

SAN ANGELO – Temperatures have cooled slightly from the weekend but the threat of wildfires spreading continues as windy and dry conditions persist across West Texas.   The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued a Rangeland Fire Danger statement for all of West Central Texas Wednesday because of the windy and dry conditions.   According to the NWS, south winds of 15 to 20 mph will gust above 30 mph as temperatures hover around 100 degrees with extremely dry fuels to increase the threat of wildfires across all of West Central Texas.   The Rangeland Fire Danger statement is…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

String of Consecutive 100 Degree Days Blazes Though the Weekend

SAN ANGELO – The string of consecutive days where the afternoon high temperature exceeds 100 degrees continues and intensifies this weekend across most of Texas.  Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Heat Advisory Saturday morning through Sunday at 7 p.m. Expect an Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday as record temperatures are expected across West Texas.  Afternoon highs are forecast to reach 106 degrees Saturday and near 110 Sunday.  There is no significant rain in the forecast at all.   The longer the unseasonably intense heat continues,…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy