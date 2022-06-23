Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Accepting Applications for 'Bird City Texas' Certification

AUSTIN – Audubon Texas and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), partners in the Bird City Texas program (BCT), are now accepting applications from communities that wish to receive Bird City Texas certification. Now in its fourth year, the program recognizes the contributions that communities make to improve nature in and around where people live, work and play.

“All communities, big and small, are eligible to participate” says Richard Heilbrun, TPWD Urban Wildlife Program Leader. “Bird City Texas is a great way to demonstrate that a community values nature, that they’re willing to improve that nature, and that residents are encouraged to get outside and experience nature.”

Certification is based on work in three categories: education and engagement, habitat management and improvement and removal of threats to birds. Community residents are encouraged to be part of the process, says Heilbrun.

“Bird City programs are led by either municipal staff or by community members in partnership with city or county staff,” said Heilbrun. “The strongest applications are those that have a team of people working together.”

Applications for Bird City certification will be accepted through Dec. 2, but applications must be started by Nov. 1. BCT partners welcome pre-application consultations with interested communities. More information and resources can be found on the Bird City Texas website. Communities interested in applying for Bird City Texas recognition can learn more on the “How to Apply” page of the Bird City Texas website.

Visit the Bird City Texas FAQ page to learn how the program benefits communities. Those interested can also learn more by watching a video about Bird City Texas on the TPWD YouTube Channel.