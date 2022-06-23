ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressives Triggered as Supreme Court Affirms 2nd Amendment Rights

By Joe Hyde
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC — The Supreme Court struck down a New York State gun-control law that required people to show “proper cause” to obtain a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home. The vote was 6-3. The case was argued on November 3, 2021 and decided today.

The court noted that both of the male petitioners were law-abiding New York residents who both applied for unrestricted licenses to carry a handgun in public for self-defense. The state denied the permits because neither had a reason — or proper cause— to carry. So the two men sued.

The Supreme Court held today that, “New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.

The decision affirming the Second Amendment has trigger leftist progressives on Twitter. Here are some examples.

The case is titled New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. Justice Clarence Thomas delivered the opinion of the court. Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and John Roberts concurred. Justice Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented. The dissent, written by Breyer, begins with, “In 2020, 45,222 Americans were killed by firearms.”

