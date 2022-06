There are roughly 3,500 dogs competing at this year’s 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan. Only one will take home Best in Show and top dog bragging rights. Now, we don’t want to ruin the surprise, but we think we have a pretty good idea of who will win. We did some research, tacked a bunch of dog headshots to a wall, observed some of this year’s V.I.P. competitors, connected the dots with red string and drew some conclusions. So, based on the last ten years of winners and some other clues, this year’s Best in Show dog will be the Pembroke Welsh Corgi.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO