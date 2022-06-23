Zondra Evans Carrying on The Family Legacy of Iola Johnson
By admin
getnews.info
3 days ago
Dallas, TX, USA – June 23, 2022 – Digital TV Pioneer, Zondra Evans, feels like she is following in the footsteps of her cousin, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Iola Johnson. Seeming to have stepped into Johnson’s shoes, Evans owns and operates the first digital streaming TV network in Dallas,...
Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
Readers like to see inspiring stories, and so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase the richest person in Dallas and what he is doing to help the people of Dallas and across the country.
Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
The streets are on fire as it’s up for grabs in a winner-takes-all situation in the highly-anticipated crime-thriller coming out of the Lone Star state, titled Texas Kill City. A film about Texas’ most dangerous gangs shared an unbreakable bond before a betrayal fired up revenge. Allies become rivals and members realized the enemy was in plain sight. Starring Lioness Telaine (The Devil’s Ring), Christi Lux (Vid Chronicles) and Lucretia Johnson (One Night In Miami), check out the new trailer below.
Escape the summer heat by renting out a swimming spot through the pool-sharing site, Swimply.How it works: The site is like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.Swimply had just gotten off the ground at the start of the pandemic. This summer, the company is making a big push in Texas.Details: Swimply doesn't require hosts to provide bathrooms — but says most of them do.The company offers liability and property damage protection, but recommends hosts "obtain appropriate insurance."Here are three swimming spots for rent in Dallas:1. Resort-style retreatKick back at this luxe pool...
Protesters and counter-protesters descended on Dallas streets to protest the decision by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade.Clay Banks/Unsplash. On Friday, workers at the Earle Cabell Federal Building boarded up windows and setup gates around the building in anticipation of what could be coming. As the day came to a close, hundreds of people descended onto the street to protest the Supreme Court's end Roe V. Wade. CBS DFW says many locals were devastated to see the news.
Micah Parsons is so proud to be a Dallas Cowboy ... he just turned his #11 jersey into a diamond chain -- that's worth around $50k!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year hit up Christian Johnston a while back to get some new America's Team bling.
Comments / 0