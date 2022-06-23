Weather forecast UK LIVE: Met Office extends ‘danger to life’ warning as Brits to be SOAKED by thunder, rain & floods

BRITS have been warned of 'danger to life' as thunderstorms are set to sweep the nation.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for today as thunder and lightning will batter much of the UK, according to forecasts.

According to reports, these storms could lead to further travel chaos, as trains and busses are halted. Even festival goers attending Glastonbury could be affected.

In a statement on its website, the Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

They went on to say: "These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places.

"The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary."

Despite these warnings, Brits are set to bask in glorious temperatures tomorrow, as the mercury hits 28C in some spots.

What to expect from today's thunderstorm warning

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Chance of rain decreases for south east on Friday

Most of the UK is likely to be lashed with rain on Thursday and Friday this week.

However it looks like rain could be subsiding for Friday in the south east.

The likelihood of rain has reduced to 20 per cent, so it looks as though it could just be a mild, humid day for most ahead of the weekend.

Glastonbury forecast: Weather becoming 'more unsettled'

The Met Office's deputy chief forecaster Daniel Rudman said: “From Friday onwards, the weather will become more unsettled.

"There is a risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the Glastonbury area on both Friday and Saturday, although these should be quick moving.

"Some surface water might accumulate at times from the heaviest showers.

"Temperatures will start to dip as we go through the end of the week, returning to near normal for the time of year, with highs likely around 18-20C.

Glastonbury festivalgoers could see mudbath today

Festivalgoers partied in scorching 28C sunshine as the event kicked off for the first time since 2019.

However, despite yesterday's stunning weather, Thursday could end in a mud bath.

There's even a flood warning in place that could spark misery for tens of thousands of campers amid fears more than two inches of rain could fall in just a few hours.

The storm warning covers a huge swathe of the country between the Midlands and the south coast.

Remember to protect your eyes in the summer sunshine

Eyes are 10 times more sensitive than skin.

UV rays can have serious lasting damage on the eyes and increase your chances of developing cataracts, the number one cause of blindness in the world.

The Met Office offers ways to protect your eyes from UV rays including good quality sunglasses that keep out 99 percent of the sun’s rays.

More information can be found here.

Outlook for the next 10 days

The Met Office has outlined what Brits can expect for the next week and beyond.

Tomorrow will be a glorious day, with temperatures reaching 28C.

However, this nice weather may come to an end, as thunderstorms start to batter the UK.

Top tips for Hay fever sufferers

The pollen levels across the UK are very high at the moment.

While this usually means the sun is out and the weather is warm, it can lead to some serious discomfort for Hay Fever sufferers, so here are some tips from the NHS to help.

put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes

shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off

stay indoors whenever possible

keep windows and doors shut as much as possible

vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth

buy a pollen filter for the air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter

try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you have a high temperature or you do not feel well enough to do your normal activities

Dirty! Brits leave rubbish strewn everywhere after heatwave

Shocking photos revealed how grubby Brits left their rubbish across the Dorset coastline after the heatwave.

More than 35,000 Brits descended on Bournemouth beach on the hottest day of the year last Fridat.

Disappointingly, so many people left their rubbish and litter behind.

Locals are rightfully upset, and have spoken out and called for beachgoers to be “responsible for their actions”.

Expert warns some areas of UK could be 'cut off' by floods

The Met Office has warned there's a "small chance" some places in the country will be "cut off" by floods.

Netweather forecaster Jo Farrow said the tempest could be severe.

"It has the ingredients for torrential downpours, thunderstorms - home-grown and imported in the plume - sudden gusty winds and hail, with flash flooding from the heavy rain as it has been dry recently," she said.

Thunderstorms moving north this afternoon, says Met Office

The Met Office tweeted: "Thunderstorms will move north this afternoon but not everyone will see them.

"Warm sunshine in between, feeling hot in places too.

"Cloudiest skies found across Northern Ireland and southern Scotland."

Wettest day of the year 3/1 to come this week

THE wettest day of 2022 could come before the week is out, according to Ladbrokes.

The bookies now make it just a 3/1 shot that this week plays host to the wettest day of the year, with thunderstorms ready to batter all four corners of the UK.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "We're bracing ourselves for what could well be a record-breaking few days of rain."

Glastonbury goers should take 'sunhats and raincoats' to the festival

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Our advice that you should plan for both sunhats and raincoats for this year’s festival remains.”

“There will be plenty of sunshine today across the South West, although there could be more cloud later in the day, and temperatures will reach 26C or 27C.

“The warm and sunny conditions continue on Thursday, but there will be an increasing risk of thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening which bring a risk of some torrential downpours. The exact location of these is still uncertain, but people can so stay up to date with the latest forecast information and warnings through our website or app.”

Britain in for an ‘anticyclone’ sending temperatures soaring

It is thought by forecasters that another heatwave is on it’s way for Brits in the coming days.

The Express has said Brits are in for an “anticyclone” and that the warm air will bring a “bake off”.

British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale told the publication: “A ridge of high pressure is currently reaching across the Atlantic from the Azores and affecting the UK’s weather.”

He said Thursday could see temperatures hitting 29C.

In pictures: Glastonbury punters enjoy warming sunset

The below image shows Glastonbury Festival goers enjoying sunset at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

After a scorching day on Wednesday, punters have been warned to get their wellies at the ready - with the forecasts predicting a mud bath by the end of the day.

The Met Office said of the festival weather: “There is a risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the Glastonbury area on both Friday and Saturday, although these should be quick moving."

A general view of people at sunset during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset Credit: PA

