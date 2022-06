The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. I probably wouldn’t be able to tell you where I first heard Wiardon. The Austin, Texas rapper and producer shows up where you least expect him. On the production side of things, he’s lent Baby Smoove some eerie beats, laced Mavi with sweet nostalgic melodies, and double-backed to Detroit to link up with the World Tour Mafia crew for a quick second. As a rapper, he’s hopped on beats from Dibia$E and collabed with New York stalwart Wiki. Even when he pops up in entirely new corners of rap, he never feels out of place.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO