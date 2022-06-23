ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

PHOTOS: US swimmer Anita Alvarez rescued by coach after passing out at world championships

By Nick Veronica, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

( WIVB ) – Anita Alvarez, a two-time Olympian from New York, had a scare Wednesday when she passed out in the pool during the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. But her coach said on social media that Alvarez is doing fine, and has been cleared by doctors.

Alvarez passed out at the end of her solo routine in artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming. Andrea Fuentes, Alvarez’s coach, jumped in to rescue Alvarez from the bottom of the pool, lifting her to the surface. Another person helped Fuentes lift the swimmer out of the water, before she was placed on a stretcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNpwV_0gK1CCoz00
Anita Alvarez is carried on stretcher after passing out in the pool at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Alvarez had previously passed out during an Olympic qualifier in 2021. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

“Anita’s solo was so good too, it was her best performance ever, she just pushed through her limits and she found them,” Fuentes later wrote on Instagram. “But Anita is OK and the doctors also said she is fine.

“We all know it happens in other sports: cycling, marathon, track and field … some don’t make it to the final line and some even finish crawling or passing out,” Fuentes added. “Our sport is very hard too. Now it’s time to rest and recover. Tomorrow is highlight day and free duet finals! Ready to give our best.”

Alvarez scored 87.6333 in the women’s solo free artistic swimming event, placing seventh .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNEr5_0gK1CCoz00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbgZN_0gK1CCoz00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCPMR_0gK1CCoz00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE9b3_0gK1CCoz00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWPRm_0gK1CCoz00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNJZR_0gK1CCoz00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6ix9_0gK1CCoz00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Peter Kohalmi/AFP via Getty Images)
Would you pass the ‘one-legged’ test? Study shows increased risk of death for those who can’t

Alvarez had previously passed out in the pool during an Olympic qualifying event in 2021.

When discussing the 2021 incident with Nexstar’s WIVB, Alvarez claimed she felt like she was merely falling asleep.

“I honestly thought I was asleep,” Alvarez told WIVB after the qualifier. “I started hearing people saying, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I thought, ‘Stop telling me that! I’m trying to sleep.’ Then I realized that no, I was still in the pool.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen it happen to her before,” Alvarez’s mother said last year . “Never in competition, though. I knew right away. On their last element, I could tell something was up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5JkY_0gK1CCoz00
Alvarez, seen here before competing in Wednesday’s solo free final of artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships, is said to be recovering after losing consciousness during the event. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

In 2021, Fuentes had also dived into the pool, fully clothed, to rescue Alvarez.

“I felt more tired than usual, but I didn’t think I was going to pass out,” Alvarez remembered of the 2021 incident. “On that last arm, I’m like 45 degrees horizontal when I’m supposed to be vertical. I remember doing it and thinking I was vertical. Then the feeling kept spinning, like I was in a hamster wheel. I don’t remember anything until I got to the wall. They had already carried to me to the wall and I kind of woke up out of it and realized my coach was in the pool, and that was that.”

Alvarez attributed last year’s incident to exhaustion, as she was competing in several events in a short span. This time, she was coming back after a foot surgery, posting a photo with crutches as recently as five weeks ago.

New COVID-19 variants raise limited worries of new spikes

Alvarez previously told WIVB she’s hoping to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For now, though, Team USA has not confirmed whether Alvarez plans to compete in the final later this week.

“Whether or not she will swim in the free team final on Friday … will be determined by Anita and expert medical staff,” USA Artistic Swimming said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Over 25 grams of drugs found in Altoona parole check, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A parole check at an Altoona apartment led to the drug arrest of a resident, according to Allegheny Township Police Department who were helping state parole agents. On June 22 police showed up to 36-year-old Niheim Miller’s apartment along 307 60th Street and detained him after seeing drug paraphernalia in the kitchen […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona woman hid in closet to avoid drug charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman, who police said hid in a closet after they went to a home on 2nd Avenue to serve felony drug warrants, is now behind bars. Officers arrived at 28-year-old Destiny Gardner’s residence on June 6 at about 9 p.m. to serve the felony drug warrants, according to the according […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WTAJ

Boswell man sentenced for having 500 grams of meth

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boswell man was sentenced after pleading guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that 31-year-old Michael Knisely will face 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release. According to information presented to the court, from on […]
BOSWELL, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man jailed over garden hose fight, police report

An argument over a garden hose landed an Altoona man in jail after police say he forced his way into a home on 18th Street.  It was about 6 p.m. on Thursday when 41-year-old Jason Highett showed up at a home on the 2000 block of 18th Street and tried to get the resident to come out and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Abortion services ‘unharmed’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, saying abortion services are “available and unharmed” in the commonwealth. You can read the full release from Wolf below. First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Fuentes
Person
Anita Alvarez
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

State police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A total of 93 drivers were stopped by state police in Blair County who were conducting their sobriety checkpoint overnight Friday into Saturday morning. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police had a sobriety checkpoint stationed in the area of Route 22 and Juniata Valley Road in Frankstown Township, according […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

What’s in store for this year’s Thunder in the Valley 2022

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re a biker, a motorcycle enthusiast, or love live music and great food – Thunder in the Valley is for you! The event runs Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26 in downtown Johnstown. People coming out to enjoy the fun can expect to see an entire line up of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming#Swimmer#Fina
WTAJ

Tools, fireworks stolen in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are investigating a theft of tools and fireworks from a trailer. The victim reported to the police that a large number of tools were stolen after the lock had been cut from his trailer. The thieves also managed to damage the trailer, according to the police report. The tools […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in Johnstown house fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after a house fire broke out in Johnstown Sunday night. The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. on June 26, according to Cambria County dispatch. The fire began on a stove top at a home on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

“GHOSTS” interactive adventure coming to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ghosts and ghouls might be for Halloween, but these “GHOSTS” are for every day of the week — and one is heading to Altoona. To celebrate the number one rated new show, GHOSTS, CBS is taking over cities across the country and The Alberta Haynes Museum will be right here in […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford farm suffers damage from Wednesday night storm

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents are cleaning up at a farm that damaged barns and crops after the Wednesday night storms. The farm across from Bence’s Farm Equipment, owned by J. Roy Bence, suffered damage to multiple buildings, a metal corn crib and several roofs. Two doors on Bence’s main barn were torn off their […]
BEDFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Governor candidates react to Roe v. Wade overturning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– For almost 50 years abortion was protected under constitutional rights, but on Friday The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, giving states the authority to limit or ban the procedure. The two candidates running for Governor of Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) and State Senator Doug Mastriano (R), released statements after […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy