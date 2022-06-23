ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TSA Just Got A Whole Lot More Interesting At One Texas Airport

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dER7J_0gK1C9G300
Photo: Getty Images

You don't need to take out your ID or passport at airport security anymore. All you need is your face and your phone.

Slow down! This only applies to customers flying American Airlines out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport , the airline announced Wednesday (June 22), according to NBC DFW . You can now enter security checkpoints by scanning your face.

To make this happen, you'll need TSA PreCheck and the American Airlines app on your phone, which will allow you to use the facial recognition technology. If you have PreCheck and the American Airlines app, here's how it works next time you're at airport security :

Take a photo of your face , scan your driver's license and/or passport in the app and enter your American Airlines AAdvantage number. You'll then scan your phone at the security checkpoint, similar to how you would scan if your boarding pass was loaded onto your phone.

American Airlines said it's looking to expand this test to Miami, Phoenix, Washington, D.C. and other airports later this year. The airline is also looking to implement similar technology at kiosks, bag check and domestic boarding gates.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Lease

Delta Wins Lawsuit Keeping them at Dallas Airport

Delta Airlines Win Suit to Remain at Dallas-Love Field.Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash. Delta Airlines has won a lawsuit that will allow them to continue operating flights at Dallas Love Field for another six years. Fox 4 News, reports that the settlement was approved by a city council. The agreement passed without debate, ending a long court battle over gates at the airport, dominated by Southwest Airlines.
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Planning on Flying Out of Dallas Soon? Read This Before You Do

This Past Weekend Was Horrid for Travelers All Over the Country. I had heard about memorial day struggles when it came to flying out. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled and we were hearing that it had to do a crazy uptick in summer. According to CBS, over 7,000 flights were canceled over the Memorial Day weekend in 2022. I remember thinking "Hopefully I don't struggle with that issue when I travel."
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Delta wins right to stay at Dallas airport after lawsuit

DALLAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will be able to continue operating flights at Dallas Love Field for another six years, under a settlement approved by the city council. The agreement, which passed without debate this week, appears to end a long court fight over gates at the city-owned airport near downtown Dallas that is dominated by Southwest Airlines.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Dfw Airport#Tsa Precheck#Nbc Dfw
Channelocity

Most expensive Plano neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.
PLANO, TX
cw39.com

Rain hammers Dallas as cold front moves over Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Driving rain and hail lashed a street in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 26, as a cold front brought gusty winds and pouring rain to the area. In footage recorded by @RealMikeTX, the self-described “weather fan” can be heard expressing his excitement at the stormy weather.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CandysDirt

Style Meets the City in This Incredible Highrise Condo

Directly in the hub of Downtown, The Metropolitan high-rise offers some of the most incredible views within a diverse vertical community. Just across the street, the $110 Million AT&T Discovery District and newly refurbished National complex offer so much excitement. Also, the Arts District and Klyde Warren Park are just a short walk away. In this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to showcase a condo right in the mix.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Wildfire west of Dallas burning nearly 12,000 acres

TEXAS - A wildfire west of Dallas in Palo Pinto County, being called the ‘Dempsey Fire’, is burning across 11,567 acres and is 18% contained as of June 26, Texas A&M Fire Forest Service (TAMFS) says. TAMFS announced Sunday afternoon that aircraft that has been positioned in the...
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy