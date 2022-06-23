ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Thomas Patrick Callen Jr.

 3 days ago
OSWEGO – Thomas Patrick Callen Jr., 80, of Oswego, New York, died Wednesday June 22, 2022 in Bishop Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse, New York, after a long illness....

Oswego County Today

Rick J. Conroy

OSWEGO – Rick J. Conroy, 70, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on June 22, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Frances (Ketcham) Conroy and the late James A. Conroy and was a graduate of the Mexico High School. He...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Dominic J. Clavelli

OSWEGO – Dominic J. Clavelli, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital, Oswego after a short illness. He was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Vito and Mary (Ferro) Clavelli. Dominic has been a resident of Oswego for most of his life. Mr. Clavelli was a United States Korean War Veteran having retired from the Marine Corp. in 1990 after 24 years of service. During his service he was stationed on the U.S.S. Midway Aircraft Carrier and retired as a Staff Sergeant.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Community Looks To Curtail 'Orbeez Challenge'

OSWEGO – Walking down Dublin Street, one SUNY Oswego student was heading to a friend's house for the night when he saw a car zoom by a stop sign and was then hit by a small projectile. What he thought was just "kids messing around," was actually a social media trend that has been growing since March, the "Orbeez Challenge."
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego County Today

Addison M. Stone

OSWEGO – Addison M. Stone, 93, of Oswego, New York, died on June 18, 2022. Born in Waterford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late George and Laura (King) Stone. Addison was a proud US Navy Veteran. After serving, he worked on Electric Boat Nuclear Submarines in Groton, Connecticut. Addison worked for the Local 777 as a Pipefitter working on both Nine Mile I and II. He enjoyed pole vaulting, bowling, trout fishing, trips to the casino, and playing pool. He was a member of the American Legion Post 268.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Morris M. Kingsley

FAIR HAVEN, NY – Morris M. "Pops" Kingsley, 82, of Fair Haven, New York, passed away on June 15, 2022. Born in Minetto, New York, he was the son of the late Ernest and Bessie (Wood) Kingsley. Morris was a laborer and a proud member of the Local 633 for more than 49 years. He received his Building Construction Degree at the Commercial Trades Institute.
FAIR HAVEN, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary Jane Joice

FULTON – Mary Jane Joice, 83, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully at home in the comfort of her favorite chair. Mrs. Joice was born in Fulton to the late Charles and Harriet (Allen) Sturgis. She has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Joice was past employed with...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego To Host First Summer 2022 Great Lakes Ecosystem Education Exchange Workshop, July 25 At Rice Creek Field Station

OSWEGO – New York Sea Grant (NYSG) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have announced the Summer 2022 Great Lakes Ecosystem Education Exchange (GLEEE) Workshops for teachers, environmental educators, and homeschoolers at sites in Oswego, Massena, Rochester, and Buffalo. NYSG Great Lakes Literacy Specialist Nate...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

David L. Stevens

OSWEGO – David L. Stevens, 50, of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born in 1972, in Oswego. Dave above all was a hard-working man and would help anyone out. He was last employed with East Coast Seal Coat out of Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Deborah J. Scruton

PHOENIX, NY – Deborah J. Scruton, 67, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday June 18, 2022. She was born to her late parents, Helen L. (Pickard) and Robert K. Eggleston in Syracuse, New York, on October 8, 1954. Debbie was a graduate of P. C. S., class of 1972. Later she was employed at Phoenix Central Schools, bus transportation. Debbie was an avid gardener, loved baking, reading and walking.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary Margaret Zagame Richichi

OSWEGO – Mary Margaret Zagame Richichi passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, June 18, 2022 surrounded by her family after a long battle with brain cancer. Born in Oswego, New York, she and her husband John relocated to Central Florida in 1995 where she has resided since. Mary graduated Magna Cum Laude from SUNY Oswego in 1995 as an adult student and was a member of multiple honor societies.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

