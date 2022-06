GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that deputies found lying dead near a cul de sac on Saturday night. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a call about a shooting came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said that when deputies arrived, they discovered the deceased man had been shot at least once. The Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 21-year-old Huber Lopez from Troutman, NC.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO