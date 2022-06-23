ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antony 'is determined to move to Man United' in reunion with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as talks continue to bring the £40m Brazilian winger to Old Trafford as part of Dutch coach's rebuild

Brazilian winger Antony 'is determined to join Manchester United this summer' in a boost to Erik ten Hag's transfer plans.

Talks are ongoing for the £40million man, who scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists as Ten Hag's Ajax side won the Eredivisie last season.

United could do with a right-sided winger following the departures of Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani this summer and the uncertainty over Mason Greenwood's future.

Antony is reportedly keen on the prospect of reuniting with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
The Brazilian winger worked closely with Ten Hag during two seasons together at Ajax

And, according to Goal, Antony is keen on a reunion with his former manager at old Trafford.

The pair have a good relationship with Ten Hag signing him from Brazilian club Sao Paulo in 2020 before they won a league and cup double the following year.

Ten Hag reportedly identified the 22-year-old as a target during discussions with United football director John Murtough in Amsterdam last month.

Ten Hag was unveiled as United's new manager last month and has started his rebuild

Antony has played nine times for the Brazil national team, scoring two goals, and will be hoping to win a place in their squad for this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

He would bring speed and skill to the United forward line and is well-versed in the style of football Ten Hag will hope to introduce at Old Trafford.

United are also trying to sign the Holland midfielder Frenkie de Jong as Ten Hag begins his rebuild but Barcelona are holding out for a price close to £70million.

The Holland and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is another leading Ten Hag target

The Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is believed to be another target as United hunt for another centre-back ahead of the new season.

Timber's Ajax team-mate Lisandro Martinez and Pau Torres of Villarreal are other potential options at the back.

IN THIS ARTICLE
