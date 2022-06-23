Ukraine-Russia war latest LIVE: Putin ‘will CUT off Europe’s gas supplies’ as despot boosts Russian trade with China

VLADIMIR Putin has warned the west that Russia is stronger than ever, after military and naval improvements.

This comes just days after the tyrant said the world-ending Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be delivered in the next six months, amid heightened tensions with NATO countries.

The despot boasted: “The missile can break through all modern anti-missile defences.

“There is nothing like this anywhere in the world, and won’t be for a long time.”

However the Russian president has been unable to shake whispers about his declining his health, leading to suggestions that he will soon be ousted.

And while loss of support for Mr Putin is likely to come too late to bring the Ukrainian war to a swift end, an official said there is growing talk about who will replace him.

According to Yahoo News an official said: "There is more chatter about his health, more speculation about succession,

"One of my contacts said to me President Putin did look tired and a bit old but he has dragged his country back 40 years in four months."

Meanwhile, UK defence chiefs say Russian forces have suffered “extraordinary” losses in Ukraine.

Read our Ukraine war live blog below for the latest news & updates...

Ukraine won’t get a ‘free pass’ into the EU, French officials claim

Despite the country being desperate to join the European Union, French officials have claimed the trading block will not come to Ukraine’s aid.

“There is no expedited procedure, there is no King’s Pass,” French Minister Delegate for Europe Clément Beaune said in an interview with French radio Europe 1.

“They need to finish the war first, to rebuild the country, to meet all the democratic and economic requirements. This will take time. But we are giving this signal of openness,” He added.

Putin’s forces destroy college near Kharkiv being used to store humanitarian aid

Two cruise missiles slammed into the Liubotyn Vocational College of Railway Transport in Eastern Ukraine.

A woman was in the building , but somehow she survived.

This comes as the Ukrainian military announced that over 300 children have been killed by Russian forces since the war began.

Turkish ship leaves Ukraine’s Mariupol after grain talks with Moscow

A Turkish cargo ship on Wednesday left Ukraine’s Russian-occupied port of Mariupol after a round of “constructive” grain talks with Moscow, the Turkish defence ministry said, without specifying if it was carrying wheat.

“The meeting in Moscow gave its first concrete result,” the Turkish ministry said in a statement.

“Just a few hours after the end of the long meeting, the Turkish dry cargo ship, which had been waiting for days, left the Ukrainian port.”

Russia refuses to rule out death penalty for US nationals

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has said he “can’t rule out” capitol punishment for US citizens who choose to fight for Ukraine.

Peskov claimed the decision would be made by a Russian court.

In the same speech, he claimed that Ukraine has made no effort to restart peace talks.

Russia using ‘Kamikaze’ drones on Ukrainian towns

Reports have emerged that Russia is using so called Kamikaze drones to attack the Sumy region of Ukraine, according to a military official.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy noted that these drones had already killed four people.

“In general the situation is quite tense. Yesterday the communities and territories along the border were shelled with different kinds of armament with self-propelled artillery units, mortars, MLRS,” Zhyvytskyy said.

Putin vows to deploy Satan 2 nukes by end of year as tensions with NATO rise

In his latest threat to the west, the tyrant said the world-ending Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be delivered in the next six months, amid heightened tensions with NATO countries.

The despot boasted: “The missile can break through all modern anti-missile defences.

“There is nothing like this anywhere in the world, and won’t be for a long time.”

Inside Putin’s DIRTY billions

The despotic dictator of Russia has a wealth that is believed to be more than Bill Gates, and equal to that of Elon Musk, but where is all this wealth tied up.

In new leaked emails, just some of the Russian rulers assets have been exposed.

Here are just a few:

Russia’s losses as of June 22

Russia continues to lose troops, equipment and weapons as the war in Ukraine rages on.

As of today, according to Ukraine’s military, the invading force has lost over 34,000 troops, 216 plans and 1,496 tanks.

This comes as reports emerge that that the over 320 Ukrainian children have been killed by Russian forces since the conflict began.

UK Intelligence provides update on Russia Ukraine conflict

According to UK Intelligence, Russia is preparing to deploy a large number of reserve units to the Donbas.

The outlook noted that the conflict is becoming increasingly centred on being able to generate and deploy reserve units to the front, for both sides.

Moscow accuses Berlin of ‘Russophobic hysteria’ on anniversary of Nazi invasion

Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday accused Germany of anti-Russian sentiment in a statement on the anniversary of the invasion of the Soviet Union by Nazi troops in 1941 as tensions rage over Ukraine.

“Russophobic hysteria is systematically fuelled by almost daily public attacks against our country by members of the German government,” the ministry said, adding that authorities in Berlin undermine the process of “historical reconciliation” between Russians and Germans after World War II.

Ukraine won’t get a ‘free pass’ into the EU, French officials claim

Despite the country being desperate to join the European Union, French officials have claimed the trading block will not come to Ukraine’s aid.

“There is no expedited procedure, there is no King’s Pass,” French Minister Delegate for Europe Clément Beaune said in an interview with French radio Europe 1.

“They need to finish the war first, to rebuild the country, to meet all the democratic and economic requirements. This will take time. But we are giving this signal of openness,” He added.

Putin’s forces destroy college near Kharkiv being used to store humanitarian aid

Two cruise missiles slammed into the Liubotyn Vocational College of Railway Transport in Eastern Ukraine.

A woman was in the building , but somehow she survived.

This comes as the Ukrainian military announced that over 300 children have been killed by Russian forces since the war began.

Turkish ship leaves Ukraine’s Mariupol after grain talks with Moscow

A Turkish cargo ship on Wednesday left Ukraine’s Russian-occupied port of Mariupol after a round of “constructive” grain talks with Moscow, the Turkish defence ministry said, without specifying if it was carrying wheat.

“The meeting in Moscow gave its first concrete result,” the Turkish ministry said in a statement.

“Just a few hours after the end of the long meeting, the Turkish dry cargo ship, which had been waiting for days, left the Ukrainian port.”

Russia refuses to rule out death penalty for US nationals

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has said he “can’t rule out” capitol punishment for US citizens who choose to fight for Ukraine.

Peskov claimed the decision would be made by a Russian court.

In the same speech, he claimed that Ukraine has made no effort to restart peace talks.

Russia using ‘Kamikaze’ drones on Ukrainian towns

Reports have emerged that Russia is using so called Kamikaze drones to attack the Sumy region of Ukraine, according to a military official.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy noted that these drones had already killed four people.

“In general the situation is quite tense. Yesterday the communities and territories along the border were shelled with different kinds of armament with self-propelled artillery units, mortars, MLRS,” Zhyvytskyy said.

Putin vows to deploy Satan 2 nukes by end of year as tensions with NATO rise

In his latest threat to the west, the tyrant said the world-ending Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be delivered in the next six months, amid heightened tensions with NATO countries.

The despot boasted: "The missile can break through all modern anti-missile defences.

"There is nothing like this anywhere in the world, and won't be for a long time."

Inside Putin’s DIRTY billions

The despotic dictator of Russia has a wealth that is believed to be more than Bill Gates, and equal to that of Elon Musk, but where is all this wealth tied up.

In new leaked emails, just some of the Russian rulers assets have been exposed.

Here are just a few:

Russia's losses as of June 22

Russia continues to lose troops, equipment and weapons as the war in Ukraine rages on.

As of today, according to Ukraine's military, the invading force has lost over 34,000 troops, 216 plans and 1,496 tanks.

This comes as reports emerge that that the over 320 Ukrainian children have been killed by Russian forces since the conflict began.

UK Intelligence provides update on Russia Ukraine conflict

According to UK Intelligence, Russia is preparing to deploy a large number of reserve units to the Donbas.

The outlook noted that the conflict is becoming increasingly centred on being able to generate and deploy reserve units to the front, for both sides.

Moscow accuses Berlin of ‘Russophobic hysteria’ on anniversary of Nazi invasion

Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday accused Germany of anti-Russian sentiment in a statement on the anniversary of the invasion of the Soviet Union by Nazi troops in 1941 as tensions rage over Ukraine.

“Russophobic hysteria is systematically fuelled by almost daily public attacks against our country by members of the German government,” the ministry said, adding that authorities in Berlin undermine the process of “historical reconciliation” between Russians and Germans after World War II.

Over half of Russian separatist forces dead, reports British intelligence

As Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine wages on, they continue to suffer heavy losses.

UK intelligence has reported that the Donetsk militia alone has lost 55% of its original force.

Other reports claim the invading force has lost over 30,000 soldiers since the war began.

Russia warns against Article 5 talk in Kaliningrad standoff – Interfax

A top Russian official warned the West on Wednesday to stop talking about triggering NATO’s “Article 5” mutual defence clause in a standoff between Lithuania and Russia.

Moscow has promised practical retaliation that will affect Lithuania’s population after the Baltic state blocked the transit of goods subject to EU sanctions from Russia to its Baltic exclave.

“I would like to warn Europeans against dangerous rhetorical games on the topic of conflict,” the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday its commitment to Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty – which states that an attack on one member of the alliance is an attack on all – was “ironclad”.

Russia using 'Kamikaze' drones on Ukrainian towns

Reports have emerged that Russia is using so called Kamikaze drones to attack the Sumy region of Ukraine, according to a military official.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy noted that these drones had already killed four people.

"In general the situation is quite tense. Yesterday the communities and territories along the border were shelled with different kinds of armament with self-propelled artillery units, mortars, MLRS," Zhyvytskyy said.

Russia suffers ‘significant losses’ after battle at Snake Island

Located in the Black Sea, Russia took Snake Island during the early days of the conflict.

However, reports have emerged today that the occupying force has suffered “significant losses” during a Ukrainian strike.

No further details have been released.

Ukraine won't get a 'free pass' into the EU, French officials claim

Despite the country being desperate to join the European Union, French officials have claimed the trading block will not come to Ukraine's aid.

“There is no expedited procedure, there is no King’s Pass,” French Minister Delegate for Europe Clément Beaune said in an interview with French radio Europe 1.

“They need to finish the war first, to rebuild the country, to meet all the democratic and economic requirements. This will take time. But we are giving this signal of openness,” He added.