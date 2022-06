BUFFALO, NY (June 25, 2022) - Michael Helman’s two home runs and Elliot Soto’s career tying high four hits led the way in a 16-hit attack for the St. Paul Saints. Against the second best pitching team in the International League the Saints came away with a 7-4 victory on Saturday night at Sahlen Field over the Buffalo Bisons.

