Lights in Flight - Fireworks/Festival - Sunday, July 3

Lights in Flight, the Dayton region's most spectacular fireworks display, returns to downtown Dayton on Sunday, July 3, above RiverScape MetroPark. The fireworks take flight at 10 p.m., following a street festival that begins at 5 p.m. The festival features food and beverage vendors, live entertainment and activities for family fun. Admission is free.

Lights in Flight is presented by the City of Dayton Dept. of Recreation, with support from sponsors Marion's Piazza, Five Rivers MetroParks, USI and the Dayton Dept. of Water.