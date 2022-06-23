Did You Know This Downtown Duluth Bar Might Be Haunted?

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 25, 2022. We will continue to see periodic chances of showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week, with a break on Monday. Some showers and thunderstorms will continue this morning, which are the remnants of the strong to severe storms that rolled through western portions of the Northland last night and this morning. This activity should diminish by the middle of the afternoon, leading to quieter conditions this evening and overnight. Strong to severe storms are not anticipated. Additional chances of showers are possible Sunday across the northern areas of the region. Monday is looking pleasant, with plenty of sunshine. Then, chances of showers and storms return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, this is a pretty typical weather pattern for this time of the year.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO