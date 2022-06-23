ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Chiefs bring back throwback Dallas Texans helmets in 2022?

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs will have an opportunity to wear their classic throwback helmets in 2022, but will they actually do it?

Last season, NFL owners approved the use of alternate helmets when worn with alternate uniforms. They’d previously banned the use of alternate helmets, citing player safety concerns. However, with vast improvements in helmet safety over the years, they decided to lift their ban. That change has paved the way for a number of teams to bring back alternate uniforms and helmets. Most recently, the New England Patriots announced that they’re bringing back one of their beloved uniform combos and a helmet featuring their throwback logo.

The Chiefs haven’t gone through too many uniform changes over the years and they’re one of the few organizations that maintain they won’t explore a rebrand in uniforms. Because of that, the team really only has one classic alternate helmet they can use:

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Before the AFL-NFL merger, the then-Dallas Texans wore these helmets from 1960-1962. With little desire to compete with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Lamar Hunt ultimately moved the team to Kansas City in 1963 and rebranded as the Chiefs. That’s when they made the swap to the current Arrowhead logo you see today.

The team hasn’t worn these throwback helmets since 2009. They wore them that year when they played the Dallas Cowboys in October, but they also wore them for the AFL Legacy game against the then-Oakland Raiders in November. That game against the Raiders would mark the last time the team wore these specific throwback helmets.

Last season, when the news of alternate helmets returning broke, Chiefs fans weren’t too thrilled about the idea. While fans do appreciate the rich history of the franchise, they’re very proud to be in Kansas City. We know that the team equipment department still has the decals for these helmets, which means they could bring them back, but it’d still be a rather bold move for this team.

Umpire Angel Hernandez made a horrendous call on a throw to first during Rays-Pirates

While baseball has had a bit of a larger microscope on terrible calls from umpires lately, one person might stand tall above the rest. That man is long-time umpire Angel Hernandez. He’s a person many MLB fans know by name, which obviously isn’t a good thing for an official rules keeper. During the Rays and Pirates’ (+1.5) matchup on Saturday afternoon, Hernandez’s inexplicable decision-making showed up in the worst possible way once again.
Former Penn State target getting massive NIL deal with Miami

The future of the quarterback position appears to be in solid shape for Penn State in the years to come with Drew Allar joining the program in the Class of 2022, so the weekend commitment of a former recruiting target to Miami was hardly anything to get too upset over for the Nittany Lions. Jaden Rashada gave his commitment to the Hurricanes over the weekend after previously considering Penn State among his top 10 schools and making an unofficial visit to the campus last September. But what we now know about Rashada’s commitment to Miami is that he is getting quite...
MIAMI, FL
