Couples Who Didn't Marry Until Later In Life, Is It Worth The Wait?
They say there is no right time to get married. Some marry young; some marry late.E! / Via tenor.com
While finding the one as early as possible is the dream, not all of us are that lucky, right?
While statistics about the success of delayed marriages argue between themselves, it truly is to each their own.Walt Disney Pictures / Via tenor.com
Did you get married late in life? If yes, I would love to hear your story and maybe share it with my fellow single folks.CBC / Via tenor.com
What made you wait? Are you glad that you waited?
And what changed once you were married?Disney / Via tenor.com
Do you wish you got married sooner?
