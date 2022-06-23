ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couples Who Didn't Marry Until Later In Life, Is It Worth The Wait?

By Ab'ha Ahad
 2 days ago

They say there is no right time to get married. Some marry young; some marry late.

While finding the one as early as possible is the dream, not all of us are that lucky, right?

Although, as we get older, the impending doom of eternal singlehood scares at least a few of us. And I am here to get some reassurance for me and my folks (other painfully single folks).

While statistics about the success of delayed marriages argue between themselves, it truly is to each their own.

Did you get married late in life? If yes, I would love to hear your story and maybe share it with my fellow single folks.

What made you wait? Are you glad that you waited?

I'm so bored and miserable and single, most of all I'm stuck in eternal singlehood

@godofblowjobs 01:20 PM - 13 Apr 2021

And what changed once you were married?

Disney / Via tenor.com

Do you wish you got married sooner?

Whatever your story is, share it in the comments below! No detail is too big or too small. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

#Marriages
