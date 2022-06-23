Baker Mayfield to Seattle? New trade rumors surrounding Cleveland Browns QB

The Browns are a mess right now and there are rumors swirling about the future of both Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson. I thought I would share some of those rumors swirling on the web. There is a rumor from Michael Balko Jr. that the Seahawks and Browns are nearing a deal for the disgruntled quarterback. Baker Mayfield would be a great fit for the Seahawks who currently have Geno Smith and Drew Lock fighting over the starting spot. I am sure the fans in Seattle would love to have that deal. I am not sre how reliable this source is but, he does have a blue checkmark and we have put out great resources in the past and still have not yet ot receive ours. So if Twitter thinks he is credible, he must be.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO