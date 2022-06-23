ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield to Seattle? New trade rumors surrounding Cleveland Browns QB

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay addresses the Baker Mayfield trade rumors and...

www.wkyc.com

The Spun

Chiefs Star Makes Feelings On Tyreek Hill Very Clear

The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most shocking moves of the NFL offseason. In a matter of hours, the Chiefs sent their most explosive playmaker to Miami. Kansas City moved on from Hill largely for contract reasons. Once the All-Pro wideout was officially a Dolphin, he signed a massive four-year, $120 million extension.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Speculation

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Cleveland Browns might be bracing for an indefinite, year-plus suspension for Deshaun Watson. If that is the case, and Baker Mayfield is truly done in Cleveland, the Browns might have to look elsewhere for the quarterback position moving forward. According...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Rainn Wilson Wants Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

There aren't a whole lot of NFL fans who overwhelmingly support the idea of their team making any sort of move for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. But one well-known actor is all for his favorite team getting him. Taking to Twitter, actor Rainn Wilson advocated for his Seattle Seahawks...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Rumors: Browns nearing trade with Seahawks for Baker Mayfield? Watson suspended for a year?

The Browns are a mess right now and there are rumors swirling about the future of both Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson. I thought I would share some of those rumors swirling on the web. There is a rumor from Michael Balko Jr. that the Seahawks and Browns are nearing a deal for the disgruntled quarterback. Baker Mayfield would be a great fit for the Seahawks who currently have Geno Smith and Drew Lock fighting over the starting spot. I am sure the fans in Seattle would love to have that deal. I am not sre how reliable this source is but, he does have a blue checkmark and we have put out great resources in the past and still have not yet ot receive ours. So if Twitter thinks he is credible, he must be.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 NFL Teams Gearing Up For The Jimmy Garoppolo Sweepstakes

The NFL quarterback market has seen interesting twists and turns in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers is the next quarterback on an NFL team’s wish list. With the market down to only two potential quarterback trades, Jimmy G is the first player NFL teams would want.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/25/22)

It is Saturday, June 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns, like the other 31 NFL teams, are preparing for training camp. Rookies report on Friday, July 22 amid a lot of uncertainty. At this point, teams are focused on pending roster cuts from 90 players to the final 53; most...
CLEVELAND, OH
Adrian Holman

The USFL Playoffs are back on Saturday

For the first time since 1985, the United States Football League (USFL) will have playoff games. The USFL semifinals will be played on Saturday, June 24th. Both games will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
CANTON, OH

