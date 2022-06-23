ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Guardians keep coming back to beat Minnesota Twins: Locked On Guardians

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt happened again. The Guardians come from...

Verdugo hits 3-run HR, scorching Red Sox top Guardians 4-2

CLEVELAND  - Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, Jarren Duran had four hits and an RBI, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 Saturday for their sixth straight victory.Verdugo's two-out rocket to right off Shane Bieber (3-4) gave Boston a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Duran added an RBI single in the ninth off Enyel De Los Santos.The scorching Red Sox moved a season-high 10 games over .500 and are 18-4 this month. Boston owns the second-best record in baseball since May 10 at 31-12, yet they remain 11 games back of the AL East-leading New...
