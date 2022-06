The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the Brunswick County Conference Center followed by a special called meeting with the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority at 6 p.m. Both bodies will convene in closed session to discuss the disposition of publicly held real property. These meetings have been called by the Chair of the Board of Supervisors. These meetings will be held in the Board Room of the Brunswick County Government Building, located at 228 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, Virginia.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO