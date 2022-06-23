States make pitches to vote 1st in 2024 Democratic primaries; will Iowa keep its place?

DENVER (AP) — The midterm primary season enters a new, more volatile phase on Tuesday as voters participate in the first elections since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision revoking a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion jolted the nation’s politics. In Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate primary,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — In Colorado, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the most polarizing members of Congress, is trying to beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican in her primary Tuesday. Two Republican House incumbents from Mississippi are facing primary runoffs to keep their seats, including one...
The split comes as Cheney is facing a fierce August primary and is reportedly courting Democrats to vote for her. Rep. Liz Cheney, frequent rhetorical target for former President Trump and his allies, managed to both embrace and buck her party Friday. Shot: The Wyoming Republican celebrated the Supreme Court’s...
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, discusses the “powerful evidence” revealed that former President Donald Trump knew he lost but continued to push claims of fraud.June 26, 2022.
A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
Bill Gates and George Soros are furious and sad. The two billionaires have chosen to come out of their reserve and express their anger and their sadness on the social network Twitter, a platform where they are often the subject of numerous conspiracy theories. Gates and Soros are especially furious...
