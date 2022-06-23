ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peta Murgatroyd starts her IVF journey and reveals her first injections in a new Instagram video

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Just one day after revealing she suffered three miscarriages in two years, Peta Murgatroyd is taking fans in her IVF journey.

The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro share son Shai with husband and fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, though they have struggled to welcome a second child.

Murgatroyd took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a video where she took her first in vitro fertilization (IVF) injections and started her journey with her 926K IG followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHDPY_0gK0qDCn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ms0KM_0gK0qDCn00
She began in her caption that Wednesday was her, 'first night of IVF treatment,' adding, 'Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible.'

'I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible,' she added.

The dancer continued that she wanted to, 'normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wG54n_0gK0qDCn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdH31_0gK0qDCn00
She also thanked Dr. Mark Surrey and the SoCal Reproductive Center, 'for making this possible for my family XO.'

The dancer was wearing a grey cropped sweatshirt and grey sweats with her hair pulled back in a ponytail as she addressed her followers directly.

'What's up guys? So this is it, I'm in my bathroom the first night I'm going to be doing my IVF treatment,' she began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHfZg_0gK0qDCn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFWLB_0gK0qDCn00
She added she's 'excited' and she's going to 'keep it real with you guys' before describing the injections she will be doing... before dropping the pen.

'The pen is fine. What I was trying to say is we take a lot of peptides so I'm not fully freaking out about taking needles because I do them a lot,' the dancer clarified, though she said she's 'interested to see how big these ones are.'

She also dropped the cap for the needle, adding she's 'dropping everything today' before showcasing the instructions that show she needs to inject it into her side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3u4v_0gK0qDCn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2Nxp_0gK0qDCn00
'I shan't be jabbing it into the side. I shall be doing it...' before pinching her toned belly... though she also shows that, 'procrastination begins.'

She finally injects herself in the belly, adding, 'the needle is definitely longer and thicker' than she was expecting.

She finishes up and says she was told that she will, 'put on a little weight with this but what are you gonna do? If you want a baby, so that's why you do it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtxb0_0gK0qDCn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5bwn_0gK0qDCn00
The dancer added, 'Luckily, my husband likes a little extra, a little cushion for the pushing, so it's fine.'

The second shot she said she has to 'mix' and added, 'this needle looks long... yay,' and her setting up the shot before taking it.

'Guys, I know there's no promises. I know that this is a risk, a gamble, we don't know what's going to happen, but I think this is the most I've been excited in a very long time,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oxuz5_0gK0qDCn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1enD_0gK0qDCn00
She continued that she will 'pray' that these medications, 'don't make me crazy. I don't know how bad this is gonna get. Am I gonna turn into a crazy biotch?'

The dancer concluded, 'That's a wrap. I'm gonna let you guys know how I feel in the morning. Let's make a baby!'

The video was played over 100K times in the few hours after it was posted, as the dancer starts her IVF journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkrlT_0gK0qDCn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RddJZ_0gK0qDCn00
