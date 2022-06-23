ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Taco Festival returns for its 7th year

By Maeve Goodrich maeve.goodrich@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B96j5_0gK0q7zg00
2022’s Denver Taco Festival graphic, created by founding team member Timothy Arguello.

The Denver Taco Festival returns for its seventh year Saturday and Sunday.

Festival weekend promises live music, dancing, tequila and of course, tacos. Among the most anticipated events are the Lucha libre wrestling competition and the “high-speed daredevil chihuahua racing championship” — small dogs, big egos. Registration is still open, should your four-legged friend qualify.

Two of the festival’s founding team members, Timothy Arguello and Steve Jones, speak to the unique energy of The Denver Taco Festival: “There’s something about tacos and tequila,” they say, “that just breaks down a lot of barriers between people.”

The format of the celebration doesn’t hurt, either. Arguello explains, “It’s not just a food festival.” They intentionally add “layers of entertainment and value” — comedians comment on the wrestling and chihuahua events, festival organizers prioritize “featur[ing] small businesses” and nonprofits. Taco vendors are hand-picked from all over the city, ensuring a uniquely tasty dining selection.

The festival partners with a different Colorado-based dog shelter each summer. Jones is proud to report that every shelter they’ve worked with in the past six years has seen a huge boost in adoption rates. This year’s partner is L.O.L.A.’s Rescue in Aurora.

The Denver Taco Festival also gives away an annual arts grant. This year’s recipient is another Aurora-based nonprofit, Nueva Escuela de Musica, an organization dedicated to teaching and sharing traditional Mexican music.

“It’s always been our mission to support other organizations and involve them in this event,” says Jones, “it is important to give respect and props where they’re due. ... Props to the taco.”

Tickets for The Denver Taco Festival are on sale now.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 18-24

Let's start with the good news: seven new restaurants debuted this week and one made a comeback. But two historic spots have shuttered and more closures loom. The Bucksnort Saloon, an iconic mountain bar by Pine, has closed and is up for sale after the new owners got in a spat with Jeffco over some major septic problems; it now faces an uncertain future. And once again, El Rancho in Evergreen has gone dark. The website of the 74-year-old spot, which became the El Rancho Brewing Company in 2016, is MIA, and the phone goes unanswered...despite plenty of event bookings there in June.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Six can't-miss festivals to catch this weekend in Colorado

🏳️‍🌈 Denver PrideFest, hosted by the Center on Colfax, will take over Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday for a colorful celebration featuring more than 250 exhibitors, food trucks, a rally at the State Capitol and more. 🍺 Head to Evergreen on Saturday for the Hops Drops Evergreen Music and Beer Festival, showcasing over a dozen bands, including the California Honeydrops, and some of the state's best breweries. 🎭 The third annual Denver Fringe Festival is back this weekend, offering more than 40 improv, magic, cabaret and comedy shows across 10 venues in the Rino Art District and Five Points.🌸 Celebrate Japanese heritage and culture with live entertainment, food and drink at the Cherry Blossom Festival, hosted by the Sakura Foundation and Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple, which is back for its 48th year at Sakura Square this Saturday and Sunday. 🌮 Bring your appetite to the Denver Taco Festival at the Stockyards Event Center this Saturday and Sunday, with dozens of street taco vendors, chihuahua races, live music and Lucha libre. 🦄 Magic is in the air this Saturday and Sunday at the Unicorn Festival in Littleton, including real-life unicorns, famous princesses, a castle obstacle course and more.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Truck Stop Famous for Cinnamon Rolls + Movies

Johnson's Corner is famous for more than just cinnamon rolls. The iconic Johnstown truck stop has also made it onto the big screen. According to its website, Johnson's Corner served as a filming location for the 1995 flick Larger Than Life, a family comedy about a motivational speaker who receives a, uh, unique inheritance from his late father.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Society
Aurora, CO
Lifestyle
Aurora, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Aurora, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Denver Channel

Photos: 2022 Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

Spanning 14 blocks, the 2022 Coors Light Pride Parade drew thousands of supporters to Colfax Avenue Sunday morning. Denver7 was proudly represented by many of our employees during the parade.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Oppose Raising Cane’s restaurant

Rena S. Wells: Fast food: Keep walkable neighborhood free from chicken fingers. Regarding the June 14 Camera story on Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers applying to build a restaurant in Boulder:. Seriously!? A town with a sugar tax to keep its citizens healthy and ward off obesity and diabetes is...
BOULDER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Food Truck In Colorado

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants or shops. Also, the food they make is just downright delicious. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
thebharatexpressnews.com

Where to Stay and What to Do When Visiting Meow Wolf in Denver

Meow Wolf opened its first permanent facility in 2016 in Santa Fe. Known as the “House of Eternal Return,” it instantly became a national sensation due to its interactive and unexpected exhibits. What makes Meow Wolf so different from a typical art installation is that it’s not something...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado Tiny House Festival takes to the streets of Brighton

The Colorado Tiny House Festival is back for its 5th year and if you’ve been thinking about downsizing, this is the event to come to! The festival gives all tiny-house goers an inside look at a variety of small living structures from tiny houses on wheels to container homes and yurts, this fun-filled event has it all!
BRIGHTON, CO
Colorado Newsline

PrideFest parade draws thousands to downtown Denver

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Denver to take part in the annual PrideFest parade, which occurred Sunday morning and was a primary event in the weekend-long PrideFest celebration. It was Denver’s first in-person PrideFest parade since 2019, due to the pandemic. The parade started at Denver’s Cheesman Park and proceeded west down Colfax Avenue […] The post PrideFest parade draws thousands to downtown Denver appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Food Festival#Art#Localevent#Local Life#Lucha#The Denver Taco Festival#Nueva Escuela De Musica
K2 Radio

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
5280.com

The Best Japanese Fare in Denver, According to A Tokyo-Born Food Historian

Gil Asakawa was eight years old when his family moved from Japan to the United States. Soon after, the Tokyo-born author and journalist remembers feeling unaccepted for bringing sushi to school for lunch. “When I was a kid in third grade, I would have white kids teasing me and saying ‘You eat raw fish. You eat that sushi stuff. That’s gross,’” he says. “Now I bet those kids have their own kids and grandkids who eat sushi from King Soopers.”
DENVER, CO
liveforlivemusic.com

Widespread Panic Returns To Red Rocks Amphitheatre For 64th Consecutive Sell-Out

Jam juggernauts Widespread Panic brought their unstoppable act back to the sprawling vantages of Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Traditionally, Panic has stopped at this venue on the last weekend in June for the last 20 or so years, and last night marked the 64th consecutive sell-out for the kings of rock and roll. Panic packed a punch with a pointed setlist that acknowledged feelings of loneliness and desertion, a call to arms, and sympathy towards women, their unheard voices, and their renewed fight for reproductive freedom in response to yesterday’s heart wrenching reversal of Roe v. Wade.
MORRISON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Meow Wolf’s massive Vortex music fest may draw thousands to a Sun Valley junkyard this August

Meow Wolf will hold its Vortex music festival in what’s now an industrial lot in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood, ending speculation as to where the signature public event would take place when it comes to town for the first time this year. It will be the first event held at The Junk Yard, which is a brand new open-air downtown venue that will be run by music promoter Live Nation. The spot, at 2323 Mulberry Place, about a mile south of Meow Wolf’s permanent immersive...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy