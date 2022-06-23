Denver Taco Festival returns for its 7th year

2022’s Denver Taco Festival graphic, created by founding team member Timothy Arguello.

The Denver Taco Festival returns for its seventh year Saturday and Sunday.

Festival weekend promises live music, dancing, tequila and of course, tacos. Among the most anticipated events are the Lucha libre wrestling competition and the “high-speed daredevil chihuahua racing championship” — small dogs, big egos. Registration is still open, should your four-legged friend qualify.

Two of the festival’s founding team members, Timothy Arguello and Steve Jones, speak to the unique energy of The Denver Taco Festival: “There’s something about tacos and tequila,” they say, “that just breaks down a lot of barriers between people.”

The format of the celebration doesn’t hurt, either. Arguello explains, “It’s not just a food festival.” They intentionally add “layers of entertainment and value” — comedians comment on the wrestling and chihuahua events, festival organizers prioritize “featur[ing] small businesses” and nonprofits. Taco vendors are hand-picked from all over the city, ensuring a uniquely tasty dining selection.

The festival partners with a different Colorado-based dog shelter each summer. Jones is proud to report that every shelter they’ve worked with in the past six years has seen a huge boost in adoption rates. This year’s partner is L.O.L.A.’s Rescue in Aurora.

The Denver Taco Festival also gives away an annual arts grant. This year’s recipient is another Aurora-based nonprofit, Nueva Escuela de Musica, an organization dedicated to teaching and sharing traditional Mexican music.

“It’s always been our mission to support other organizations and involve them in this event,” says Jones, “it is important to give respect and props where they’re due. ... Props to the taco.”

Tickets for The Denver Taco Festival are on sale now.