Inside the waterside mansion where Tim and Anna fell in love: Sydney home used on The Bachelor is up for rent - but the bond will set you back $26k

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
 4 days ago

The Sydney waterside home used to film the first season of The Bachelor Australia in 2013 is now available to rent.

The Bayview home, called La Joie De Vivre, is where reality TV couple Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich fell in love almost 10 years ago.

The sprawling pad, which costs tenants $6,500 per week, has six bedrooms and its own swimming pool and sauna, reports The Daily Telegraph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGnpf_0gK0omPA00
The Sydney waterside home used to film the first season of The Bachelor Australia in 2013 is now available to rent 

According to its listing, the bond is $26,000.

'The chateau-like residence has been crafted to offer the ultimate in high-end luxury designed to take full advantage of a breathtaking panorama with a northerly aspect and the backdrop of the Ku-Ring-Gai Chase National Park,' the listing states.

'A showpiece of epic proportions, the sprawling estate features every conceivable luxury with resort-style facilities designed for gala entertaining and family living on the grandest scale.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KU95h_0gK0omPA00
The Bayview home, called La Joie De Vivre, is where reality TV couple Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich fell in love almost 10 years ago. (Pictured here during The Bachelor season finale) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMJ5O_0gK0omPA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaptC_0gK0omPA00
The sprawling pad, which costs tenants $6,500 per week, has six bedrooms and its own swimming pool and sauna, reports The Daily Telegraph 

The home has water views, manicured gardens, gorgeous al fresco areas and high ceilings, and is French provincial in style.

Tim and Anna met on The Bachelor in 2013 and married in Italy in 2018.

They welcomed their daughter, Elle, on November 14, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIAlc_0gK0omPA00
The home has water views, manicured gardens, gorgeous al fresco areas and high ceilings, and is French provincial in style. The kitchen is seen here 

The tenth season of The Bachelor is currently being filmed on the Gold Coast.

Production is based out of a $14.5million two-storey mansion in Broadbeach Waters with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gym and outdoor pool.

For the first time in the show's history, there will be three suitors this year instead of one: Jed McIntosh, Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkwRw_0gK0omPA00
The tenth season of The Bachelor is currently being filmed on the Gold Coast. For the first time in the show's history, there will be three suitors this year instead of one: Jed McIntosh, Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli (all pictured)

Comments / 2

