It doesn’t take a cape to be a hero. There are many ways that we can help end domestic violence within our community. We can choose to talk about uncomfortable topics. We can visit the YWCA and see what we can do to help. We can donate to the YWCA or other organizations focused on helping end domestic violence. We can look out for our friends and families, even strangers. We can educate ourselves and others. We can start the conversation.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO