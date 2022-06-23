ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect, 27, is arrested for attempted murder as rapper Lil Tjay undergoes emergency surgery after being shot in botched robbery in New Jersey

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A suspect have been arrested for the attempted murder of New York City rapper Lil Tjay, who was shot right after midnight on Wednesday and underwent emergency surgery.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's office said Mohamed Konate, 27, of New York City, was taken into custody after he allegedly shot the 21-year-old rapper, who's real name is Tione Merritt.

New Jersey Police also arrested Jeffrey Valdez, 24, and Antoine Boyd, 22, both of the Bronx, who were with the rapper and allegedly armed when he was shot outside a shopping center in Edgewater.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the Calling My Name hit-maker had undergone emergency surgery and recovering, 'but he's still not out of the woods yet.'


The 21-year-old rapper Tione Merritt, better known as Lil Tjay, was shot right after midnight on Wednesday in Edgewater, New Jersey 

Officials said the shooting happened near the City Place Shopping Center, and a suspect, Mohamed Konate, 27, of New York City, has been arrested

New Jersey Police also arrested Jeffrey Valdez, 24, and Antoine Boyd, 22, both of the Bronx, who were with the rapper. Boyd was also shot in the incident

Officials said the shooting happened near the City Place Shopping Center, in Edgewater, and that there were two shooting locations - one took place at a Chipotle Restaurant and the other occurred at a neighboring Exxon Gas station.

When officers arrived, they found Lil Tjay suffering from mulitple gunshot wounds.

Boyd was also shot in the encounter with Konate, but officials said the injury was not life-threatening.

Konate was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and a slew of weapons and assault offenses and will be extadited to the New York Police Department.


Konate was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and a slew of weapons and assault offenses

 Lil Tjay was reportedly out of surgery and recovering from the gunshots

The young rapper has blown up in recent years, reaching 7 million followers on Instagram and releasing two studio albums with Columbia Records that reached the Top 5 on the Billboard 200.

His 2021 song, Calling My Name, debuted at the number three spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Tjay also has 4.65 million subscribers on YouTube, with his latest son, In My Head, reaching morer than 12 million views in two months.


Lil Tjay pictured at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2020 

The rapper pictured attending RapCaviar Presents James Harden & Friends in August 2021

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Tjay
Daily Mail

Mayor who crashed her car into a tree after drinking 'several glasses of wine' held a zoom meeting with families of drunk driving victims just an hour beforehand - as furious MP demands she resign

A mayor who drank 'several' glasses of wine before smashing her car into a tree had spoken to the families of victims killed by drunk drivers just one hour before the crash. Redlands City Council Mayor Karen Williams struck the tree after veering off a road in Cleveland, east of Brisbane at about 9pm on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
