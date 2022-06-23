ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Revlon Declared Bankruptcy. Why Is Its Stock Soaring?

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eu520_0gK0jsdL00

A funny thing happened on the way to Revlon's bankruptcy.

By all accounts, it should have been lights out for Revlon (REV) - Get Revlon Inc. Report. On June 16, the cosmetics company filed for voluntary bankruptcy after collapsing under a $3.3 billon debt load.

When the news was announced, Revlon shares were at $1.95.

But in the days that followed the Chapter 11 declaration, something unexpected started to happen as investors started buying up company shares.

On June 17, shares reached $8.14. Thety have remained near $7 in the days since. Analysts at Vanda research calculated that retail traders purchased up to $8.3 million in stock on Tuesday, June 21 alone, Reuters reported.

Shares of Revlon fell Thursday, giving up more than 14%. But even with that, shares are still up more than 350% since announcing the bankruptcy.

Is Revlon The New Meme Stock?

So what is going on here? Both before and in the lead-up to the bankruptcy, Revlon rapidly caught the eye of online investors.

Many took to Reddit's WallStreetBets, the investing subreddit tied to the meme-stock craze in early 2021, to discuss whether the bankruptcy presented an opportunity.

"It is a pretty iconic brand," Reddit user pikatruuu wrote in a post created to generate discussion on June 16. "Is there a chance it becomes a meme stock?"

Immediately, other users jumped in to say that they were buying shares just to see where it all went. Many were pointing toward Hertz (HTZZW) , which filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and saw a similar spike in the following period.

After the rising stock recovered all its previous losses, Hertz was able to exit from bankruptcy by the summer of 2021.

While such turnarounds are rare, Revlon's famous name could lead investors to draw certain parallels. Founded in 1932, Revlon was especially popular between the 1960s and 1990s when it traded for hundreds of dollars a share.

"Lol I went to buy some [Revlon stock] and Fidelity made me enable Penny stock trading on my account," wrote Reddit user schmittychris.

Where Have We Seen This Before? GameStop, AMC, Hertz

With Revlon shares down more than 51% year-over-year, it is still too early to tell whether this type of burst is a momentary flash in the pan or something that will continue.

The sudden burst of attention is characteristic of a meme stock, which skyrockets not because of the company's performance but rather because of investor frenzy.

"The recent price moves are due to long buying and selling and not short selling and covering – in other words, a meme stock," Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director at research firm S3 Partners, told Reuters.

Meme stock frenzy could be seen with video game company GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report and movie theater chain AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report -- in early 2021, GameStop shares soared by 680% in one month alone.

Is The Faith In Revlon Justified?

After certain meme stocks' astounding success, many investors are trying to find the next big name to throw their faith and money into.

Names that invoke nostalgia are the most likely candidates to see a turnaround. But at the same time, meme stocks tend to fizzle out by their definition while Revlon's difficulties appear to be persistent.

"The hope among retail buyers is that a buyer for Revlon could emerge and that the shares might mimic the spectacular gains Hertz achieved last year," wrote Forbes editor Andrew Barry. "[...] Revlon bonds, however, don't suggest that kind of optimism. They traded Wednesday at distressed levels: The company’s $450 million of 6.25% debt due in 2024 was changing hands around 10 cents on the dollar."

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Spatial Data Company's Stock

Famed investor Cathie Wood sold shares of a spatial data company and a familiar biotechnology name June 22. And for the second day in a row, she bought shares of an autonomous vehicle company and a digital-products maker. All the valuations below are as of the June 22 close. Ark...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Crypto: Fear Returns with the Default of a Prominent Hedge Fund

The lull does not seem to be able to last on the cryptocurrency market. After a few stabilization sessions, the prices of digital currencies are falling again, suggesting that investors' fears and questions about the solvency of certain firms in the sector remain strong. These fears have just been confirmed...
MARKETS
TheStreet

How FedEx Stock Can Extend its Rally

Bulls are enjoying a strong day in the market so far on Friday, June 24, but FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report is roaring even higher. Shares were up 9% at one point on the day but are still more than 6% after the company reported its fourth-quarter results.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Revlon Inc#Reuters#Revlon The New Meme Stock
TheStreet

Zendesk Stock Soars On $10.2 Billion Hellman & Friedman-Lead Private Equity Takeover Bid

Zendesk (ZEN) - Get Zendesk Inc. Report shares soared higher Friday after the customer service software group agreed to a $10.2 billion takeover from private equity investors. An investor group lead by Hellman & Friedman and Permira said they will pay $77.50 per share for the San Francisco-based group, a 34% to yesterday's closing price on the New York Stock Exchange. The company went public in 2014 at a price of $9 per share.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Walmart Has a New Way to Take Down Amazon

Being big comes with its own set of problems and few companies are bigger than Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report. The world's largest retailer by revenue, the company employs roughly 2.3 million people worldwide. The retailer has 10,585 stores. Having that many stores and managing that many employees, Walmart is feeling the sting of the labor shortage.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Netflix Lays Offs More Employees To Cut Costs

Netflix has laid off an additional 300 employees this week, as the once dominant streaming service contends with a declining subscriber base and a decline in stock value. The loss represents about 3% of the company’s total employees. “Today we sadly let go of around 300 employees,” Netflix said...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, JPMorgan And FedEx - Five Things to Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, June 23:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed, Growth Worries Hit Oil, Treasury Yields. U.S. equity futures edged modestly higher Thursday, while oil prices and Treasury bond yields resumed their recent slides, as investors heeded Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warning that a near-term recession in the world's biggest economy is possible.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Clorox Makes Morningstar List of Stocks to Beat Volatility

Stocks have been nothing if not volatile this year, and with good reason. “Investors today are concerned about rising interest rates, hot inflation, and economic uncertainty,” Susan Dziubinski, director of content for Morningstar.com, wrote in a commentary. “During tumultuous times, some investors may be looking for stocks that are...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Meta Platforms Stock: Value Trap or Screaming Buy?

Meta (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report Platforms (formerly Facebook) stock has been hit, down roughly 60% from its all-time high. It certainly hasn’t held up as some of its FAANG peers have. In fact, there’s a very distinct difference between Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Nike Stock Edges Higher On Russia Exit Report Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Nike (NKE) - Get Nike Inc. Report shares moved higher Thursday after the sports apparel giant said will exit its business operations in Russia less than a week ahead of its fourth quarter earnings. Nike, which paused business from its stores and e-commerce channels in Russia and Ukraine earlier this...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet.com's AAP Team: Bullish & Bearish

TheStreet.com’s Action Alerts Plus team offered negative comments on one blue-chip stock and positive comments on another June 23. The negative remarks concerned Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report. “Breaking that $100 level just a couple of weeks ago was a red flag for me,” said AAP co-portfolio manager Bob Lang.
STOCKS
TheStreet

What Is an Earnings Call? Definition, Frequency & Importance

What Are Earnings Calls and How Often Do They Occur?. Earnings calls are meetings held by publicly traded companies during which earnings and other financial results from the previous quarter (or year), among other things, are discussed with investors, analysts, and the media. In many cases, a company’s future plans, goals, and earnings forecasts are also covered.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
86K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy