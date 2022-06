ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the closure of California Park effective 8 a.m. Saturday through July 15. The closure corresponds with the arrival of thousands of Rainbow Gathering attendees. The festival is being held this year in Adams Park, immediately to the north of California Park. The 2022 Rainbow Gathering is scheduled for July 1 through July 7. “The Forest Order was established for natural resource protection because of the high probability for excessive public use leading up to and during the Fourth of July holiday,” the USDA stated in an online...

